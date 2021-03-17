Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Attention Fooies fans, a dedicated Foo Fighters radio show is coming to Australia thanks to Triple M.

That’s right, the band will be taking over Triple M every week from Friday, March 19th through to Friday, April 23rd in order to celebrate their eighth number one album in Australia.

Each week a different member of the Foo Fighters will host their own radio show via Triple M. Yep, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will all take their turn at sharing their favourite songs and stories from their time in the spotlight.

According to Triple M’s Head of Music Mickey Maher, no band would be more fitting for the show than the Foo Fighters.

“To have the band host these one-off personally curated shows, exclusive to listeners across our network, is very exciting,” he said in a statement.

“Obviously COVID is limiting their chance to grace our shores but with their eighth number one album in Australia, we are thrilled they want to do something like this to celebrate with their Aussie fans. Who are we to turn them down!”

Foo Fighters Radio will kick off this Friday night after the footy across Triple M’s 49 stations, with exact times available via local guides.

In other news, Dave Grohl recently revealed that he believes lead guitarist Chris Shiflett is the most accomplished member of the band.

“Chris [Shiflett] is, without a doubt, the most accomplished musician in the band. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t joined,” Grohl said in an interview with EW.

When asked about keyboardist Rami Jaffee, Grohl added: “Rami is such a free-floating peace and love wacky fucking wanderer. It’s like, sarongs and headwraps. And he became part of it too. He just fit.”

Check out ‘No Son of Mine’ by Foo Fighters: