Foo Fighters have just dropped “Of All People”, another slice from their upcoming 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, which is set to land on April 24th.

In an interview with The Guardian last month, Grohl revealed he wrote the song “after bumping into a drug dealer from the ’90s that was getting everyone fucked up on heroin”.

“I hadn’t seen them in 30 years, and they’re alive, healthy and sober,” Grohl said. “I was so happy that this person survived, while at the same time, I was devastated, because of all of the people I know that we’ve lost to exactly that drug. I was so fucking angry, but at the same time so grateful to see them alive and well. Again, a conversation within myself, feeling so conflicted and divided. When I read the lyrics back, I mentioned them to my therapist: Is this survivor’s guilt?”

Your Favorite Toy is the band’s first album recorded with new drummer Ilan Rubin. The former Nine Inch Nails member officially joined the Foo Fighters lineup last year. Rubin takes over from Josh Freese, who had stepped into the drummer’s seat after the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Recorded at home with co-producer Oliver Roman, the album was kickstarted by its title track.

“‘Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album,” Grohl said in a statement when the album was announced in February. “[…] It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

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Foo Fighters’ album news quickly follows the announcement of their Australian and New Zealand stadium tour. Grohl and his bandmates will tour throughout the two countries between November 2026 and January 2027.