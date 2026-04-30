Foo Fighters have released a music video filled with zombies.

The clip for “Spit Shine”, which was written and directed by Dave Grohl, opens with an alert system warning:

“This is not a test — a viral outbreak has occurred. It is highly contagious and potentially lethal. Please stay indoors and do not panic.”

The camera then cuts to the band, dressed in white outfits, performing to an ecstatic crowd dressed in similar outfits.

As the Foo Fighters proceed to play “Spit Shine”, zombies descend on the concert and carry out a massacre. The moshing, however, never seems to stop.

Watch the music video below.

“Spit Shine” features on Your Favorite Toy, the new Foo Fighters album released in April.

Your Favorite Toy follows 2023’s But Here We Are, which was the band’s first music since the tragic death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins a year earlier.

“Your Favorite Toy really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album,” Dave Grohl previously shared in a statement. “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

Your Favorite Toy has already been receiving rave reviews from critics.

Awarding the album 4 stars out of 5, Rolling Stone wrote that “Foo Fighters’ 12th album is some of the most emotionally powerful music they’ve ever made.”

“The band’s 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, is the next chapter in that story of fighting through grief and looking forward. Yet where its predecessor often had a reflective tone, their latest is about high-energy garage-rock catharsis, getting in a room and blasting away and letting the noise be your guide,” the review added.

The release of Your Favorite Toy comes ahead of Foo Fighters’ Australian and New Zealand stadium tour, which will take the band to the two countries between November 2026 and January 2027.

Check out their full tour dates and ticket details here.

Foo Fighters’ Your Favorite Toy is out now.