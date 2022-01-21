Former Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin, who joined the band from 1987 to 1991 and again from 1993 to 1997, has said that he wasn’t a fan of their music when he was a teenager.

“When I was a kid, like 15, I didn’t even like Black Sabbath. I took my first girlfriend to see them and I just thought it was horrible,” Martin told BraveWords.

The musician went on to explain that once he took the time to “understand” the band, he became a big fan.

“Honestly, I had to learn what it was. And you don’t understand, once you’re in the band you get to learn what it is, and then it’s like, ‘Ohhh! Yeah! I see what it is.’ And once you find it, it’s stunning. It’s absolutely stunning,” he added.

Black Sabbath formed in 1968, when Martin was just 11 years old. The singer said that he wishes he took more noticed of co-founder Iommi’s talents, in particular, when he was younger.

“The stuff that [Tony] Iommi does is just incredible. The grace that he has and the power it has, the melody that it has, it’s just amazing, it really is. I wish I had taken more notice when I was younger, but at the time you know, you think you’re clever and it’s ‘Oh, I like techno-rock and that sort of stuff’, but it was under my radar for a while,” he said.

Earlier this week, Iommi hinted that he may have some new music on the way. Speaking to Planet Rock (as per Blabbermouth) the iconic guitarist discussed the possibility of him making new music.

“(There’s) a good chance,” he shared. “I enjoy doing this. I’ve got so much stuff, I just wanna get started on getting it together now. Because my phone, there’s four of five hundred riffs on it.”

