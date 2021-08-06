A former Gap CEO has spoken on the Kanye West Yeezy Gap collaboration, sharing how in his opinion – it doesn’t make any sense.

As reported by Complex, the former CEO, Mickey Drexler spoke in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, where he said that not only does it make no sense to him, but also that he personally advised West not to move ahead with the deal.

Drexler said, “I probably shouldn’t say this but I told him he shouldn’t do the deal because it doesn’t make any sense in my opinion.”

Although he left the role approximately two years ago, he added, “I have a lot of friends at Gap still, but it doesn’t work for someone like Kanye. He is not a corporate person and Gap is a big corporation.”

The Yeezy Gap collaboration has already been an incredibly lucrative venture for both parties, as well as forecasts estimating that to also be the case in the years to come.

But despite that, Drexler still thinks it doesn’t make sense.

“So, I know the jacket sold out. They did $7 million on the jacket overnight. [Kanye] is a smart guy but he shouldn’t have done it. And I don’t think they should have done it, either.”

The jacket that Drexler is referring to is known as the Round Jacket, a block-coloured nylon puffer which has released in two colourways, those being blue and black.

West was also recently seen rocking a red one to the first edition of the DONDA album listening party in Atlanta.

