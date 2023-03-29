Aotearoa duo FOVOS and Sydney’s own HIJCKD recently came together in a big way on their collaborative Antipodean anthem “LET YOU KNOW”.

A heaving mass of techno energy, the track was an early highlight of FOVOS’ early 2023 releases, wonderfully placing the listener on a darkened ’90s basement dancefloor.

Both festival and club-ready, “LET YOU KNOW” was the type of striking production link-up that makes you think we might hear more from FOVOS and HIJCKD together in the future. Endless vibrancy, pure adrenaline, intoxicating drops – the collaboration had the exact mixture needed for a replayable banger.

Following their single release last month, both FOVOS and HIJCKD have been busy, with the latter DJ heading back to where it all started, Sydney’s Home The Venue, this Friday, March 31st for a huge set including two new original tracks.

FOVOS, meanwhile, have kept steadily releasing pounding tunes, including remixing MADDIX’s hit “The Formula”.

To celebrate their impressive collaboration, Tone Deaf asked FOVOS and HIJCKD to interview each other, and they discussed their influences, career goals, hobbies outside of music, and much more.

FOVOS and HICJKD’s “Let You Know” is out now.

Part 1 – HIJCKD interviews FOVOS

What does the name FOVOS stand for? We knew that we had to find something that hadn’t been used before and that we could make our own. After a while digging, we came across the word “FOVOS” which means “fear” in Greek. We felt that the darker connotations aligned nicely with our dark-leaning style of music. Nobody else was using it, it’s simple and it stands out, so it was the perfect fit. How long have you boys been producing music? Was it always something you wanted to do? We’ve been producing since high school, so it’s been about five years now. We definitely knew that we wanted to make music together but for a long time we couldn’t figure out what genre. We made big room and future bass and even some trap for a while. However, I’m glad to say we’ve settled down a bit and picked our lane. What kind of music did you listen to growing up? How did that influence your sound today? Whatever mum and dad were listening to! For Lorenzo, there was a lot of old-school house and stuff that you’d hear on Ministry of Sound CDs. For Mario it was a lot of classic rock tunes and The Beatles. Both of us were exposed to a lot of music when we were younger which gave us the confidence to explore different genres even if our peers weren’t listening to the kind of sounds that we were. What’s next for you in the coming year? Where do you see yourselves in a year’s time? Lots of new releases! We’re also looking to make the move out of Auckland to set up a basecamp somewhere else. Hopefully we’ll continue getting the amazing support we’ve been so lucky to have so far! What are your favourite hobbies outside of music? Lorenzo loves to play tennis with the lads when he gets the chance. In fact, he still coaches it from time to time. Mario is quite keen on playing a bit of water polo and getting a swim in. We’ve learnt it’s important to get out of the studio once in a while and stay active. It’s good for your mind and certainly for creativity.

Part 2 – FOVOS interview HIJCKD