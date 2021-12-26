In a last minute Christmas gift, Frank Ocean is back with new music.

On a Christmas edition of blonded RADIO, Ocean has debuted almost nine minutes of unreleased music.

In the episode, is an excerpt from a conversation that Ocean had with motivational speaker Wim “Iceman” Hoff.

In an Instagram story, Ocean elaborated further on the track.

“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I was in the earlier stages of grief. I remember marveling at how his energy blasted through the phone. So much vim in his wim”

“We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief, and how going into the cold water changed his life”

In August of 2020, Ocean’s brother Ryan Moore (Breaux) was killed in a car crash. The 18yr old and one other male died from blunt force head injuries after colliding with a tree. After this event, Ocean stepped back from the spotlight significantly.

In the track, Ocean expresses his grief and takes the listener on a journey through his experience.

“I added some writing at the end that I did a single take of w Cory [Henry] in the summer of 2020”

“I came back and added a few words and parts over the top of that take more recently. Felt like it fit the wabi sabi of Wim’s words. Merry Xmas everyone”.

The 9 minute saga can only be streamed on Apple Music currently, with no word on whether it will be coming to other streaming platforms.

However, one fan has done us a service by uploading a recording to YouTube.

Listen to the phenomenal track below!