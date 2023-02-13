England’s iconic folk-punk singer-songwriter Frank Turner is coming back to Australia for a special run of solo shows.

While Down Under to appear at Bluesfest and support The Counting Crows on tour, Turner has decided to increase his live shows by going it alone.

Turner has handpicked a few towns, spread out around the country, to perform solo shows in – he’ll head to Darwin’s Railway Club on Friday, March 31st, followed by a show at Hobart’s Altar on Sunday, April 2nd and a final show at Newcastle’s Hamilton Station on Monday, April 10th (see full details below).

Tickets for all three shows on the short run are on sale now. Turner’s upcoming shows will mark his first visit to Australia in over four years, with his last tour here coming in late 2018.

A planned 2020 tour was unfortunately scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Turner was subsequently unable to launch his 2022 album, FTHC, in the country.

Turner’s ninth studio album made it all the way to the top spot on the U.K. Singles Chart, becoming his first ever number one album in his home country.

FTHC marked a strong return to straightforward punk following more experimental sonic forays into other genres on previous albums.

“One of the effects of the pandemic is that what was going to be a short wander in that direction became a headlong sprint because I had f*cking nothing else to do!” Turner told Tone Deaf last year.

FTHC was unsparing in its dissection of Turner’s personal life, detailing everything from his growing relationship with his trans parent to the sad loss of his friend and contemporary, the late Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Frank Turner 2023 Australia Tour

Tickets on sale now via sbmpresents.com

Friday, March 31st

Railway Club, Darwin, NT

Sunday, April 2nd

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Monday, April 10th

Hamilton Station, Newcastle, NSW