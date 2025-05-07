It’s been over six years, but the wait is finally over—Scottish indie legends Franz Ferdinand are making their long-overdue return to Australia this summer.

Announced today, the chart-topping, genre-defying outfit will head Down Under in November and December for a string of headline shows in support of their latest record, The Human Fear. The tour will see them hit Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, Thirroul, and Sydney, bringing their explosive live show and new material to Aussie stages once again.

The run kicks off at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Wednesday, November 26th, followed by shows at Brisbane’s Riverstage (Nov 29th), Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens as part of Live at the Gardens (Nov 28th), Thirroul’s Anita’s Theatre (Dec 2nd), and finally the iconic Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Joining the band on all dates—excluding Thirroul—will be buzzy Melbourne acts Teenage Dads and Delivery. Thirroul will see a solo support set from Delivery.

Released in January, The Human Fear sees Franz Ferdinand embrace a vibrant, pop-forward sound that remains rooted in the sharp art-rock energy that made them global stars in the early 2000s. Produced by longtime collaborator Mark Ralph, the album features standout tracks like “Night or Day”, “Audacious”, and “Bar Lonely”, and marks the first full-length project with new members Audrey Tait and Dino Bardot.

More than two decades since Take Me Out catapulted them to stardom—and to the top of the triple j Hottest 100—the band continues to command global attention. They’ve sold more than 10 million albums, scored two ARIA Top 10s, racked up over 2.5 billion streams, and earned a string of accolades including Brit and Mercury Prize wins, plus Grammy and ARIA nominations.

Franz Ferdinand’s 2025 return follows their 2022 greatest hits compilation Hits to the Head and promises the kind of electrifying live show that’s made them festival favourites at Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Reading and Leeds, and more.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 14th May at 10am local time via Frontier Touring. Frontier Members can access an exclusive pre-sale from Monday, 12th May.

Franz Ferdinand – Australian Tour 2025

With special guests Teenage Dads & Delivery

Tickets: frontiertouring.com/franzferdinand

Wednesday, November 26th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth



Friday, November 28th

Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne



Saturday, November 29th

Riverstage, Brisbane



Tuesday, December 2nd

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul



Wednesday, December 3rd

On The Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt