By now, most fans know that producer-of-the-moment Fred again.. honed his talent under the tutelage of the one and only Brian Eno, who used to be his family’s neighbour in London.

And now, the ambient legend is working alongside Fred again.. on a surprise new collaborative album.

Four Set, who will be releasing the record through his label Text Records, revealed the news on Twitter.

“The album Secret Life by Fred again and Brian Eno is coming out on my label Text Records on Friday,” the producer wrote, insisting that it’s “the most beautiful album of 2023.”

The trio have also created a radio station devoted to Secret Life, which you can check out here.

Fred again.. and Eno have previously worked together, with the former earning writing credits on Eno and Karl Hyde’s 2014 albums Someday World and High Life.

In a 2022 interview on Apple Music, Eno gushed about his fledgling mentee. “When I first worked with Fred I could see he was brilliant,” he said. “It took me quite a while to think ‘Oh my gosh, this is really a new idea about how you can make music. So I learnt a lot from him.”

“What I noticed with Fred is that he would start something, and he wouldn’t turn it into a loop that’s going to run through the whole track. He’d just have it running for a tiny little bit and then he’d put something else there! [His pieces] are very non-linear; he doesn’t clean everything off, so in every piece of recording, there’s a sort of context that comes with it as well. The sound has a history built into it.”

It’s been a very busy start to 2023 for Fred again… Alongside Four Tet and Skrillex, the trio closed out Coachella’s second weekend last month, acting as a sudden replacement for the missing Frank Ocean.

