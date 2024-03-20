Rejoice Kiwi fans because Fred again.. has arrived in New Zealand.

The hugely popular English producer just completed a surprise Australian tour earlier this month, performing to packed crowds in Melbourne, Sydney, and beyond.

He caused quite a stir in Sydney with an unexpected live show at the iconic Sydney Opera House, and the show sold out in a flash due to overwhelming demand. Over 120,000 people battled for tickets, causing the Sydney Opera House website to crash temporarily.

The tour came after Fred again.. fever gripping Australia last year when the producer caused havoc in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Until now, the producer’s Aotearoa fanbase has had to watch on enviously, but he finally confirmed his first-ever show in the country today, posting an Instagram Story showing the view of Wellington from a plane window.

Fred again.. will perform in Wellington on Friday, March 22nd, with other shows likely to be announced. All ticket information for the Wellington show is below.

Just as he did for his Australian tour, Fred again.. teased fans relentlessly about his New Zealand trip. His biggest hint arrived earlier this week when he posted an Instagram Story featuring a crew member watching highlights of All Blacks rugby legend Jonah Lomu.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ reviewed his third and final Melbourne show, with the writer praising the producer for fostering a real sense of togetherness inside Rod Laver Arena.

“It’s difficult not to resonate with something created with genuine connection as its driving force. Fred again.. knows this well – it’s a major reason why he’s become the most acclaimed producer of his era.

“Fred again.. stressed the importance of human connection at his Melbourne show by simply doing one thing: playing music live with pure enthusiasm and no pretension, recalling the way we took to music as children,” the publication hailed.

Fred again.. 2024 New Zealand Tour Dates

Friday, March 21st

Waitangi Park, Wellington

Tickets available via Ticketek