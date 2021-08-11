I can’t tell you how thrilled I am with this current Fred Durst renaissance we’re all collectively experiencing.

Perhaps this renewed interest the nü-metal figurehead was sparked by the recent Woodstock 99′ documentary, or maybe his new, smouldering “dad” look sparked something carnal inside us. Either way, he has the world’s attention one more.

Earlier this month, Fred Durst set the internet ablaze by debuting his new look; sultry greying locks and a handlebar mustache that’d land him a starring role in Boogie Nights. A look so far removed from the backward cap and goatee steeze we all associate with Durst.

Thankfully, this look wasn’t confined to just the internet. Durst took to the stage of Lollapalooza, and a number of dates on the recently-canceled Limp Bizkit tour, donning his new digs.

It didn’t take long for somebody to immortalize Durst’s new look with a bootleg action figure, complete with an official-looking box. A figurine that Durst unsuccessfully attempted to bid on.

Taking to Instagram stories, Durst shared a photo of his bid on the action figure, writing, “I lost the auction on this illegal toy. Things are good.” The singer had placed a $415 bid on the figure, but was ultimately trumped by a mysterious buyer willing to slap down $680.

Earlier this week, Limp Bizkit announced the cancellation of the tour amid the current COVID-19 Delta outbreak. “In short, the system is still very flawed. Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole,” the band shared in a statement. “We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID.”