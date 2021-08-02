Limp Bizkit fans have reacted to frontman Fred Durst’s bizarre new haircut after he debuted it on social media and at Lollapalooza over the weekend.

Famous for his backwards cap and goatee steeze since he hit the scene decades ago, people were understandably shocked when 50-year-old Durst showcased his greying locks and handlebar moustache via Instagram on Thursday.

“Thinking about you 70,” Fred captioned the snap, alongside an emoji of a flying saucer.

Followers were quick to compare Durst’s new look to everything from an out-of-work porn star, to a youth pastor that’s “really into bitcoin,” to actor Owen Wilson.

“Fred Durst with hair scares me and I’m not sure why,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “We expected to sleep well tonight but then we saw a picture of Fred Durst with hair. Nothing will ever feel the same.”

A third said: “This renaissance of having sweet hair, a mustache and dressing like a guy from 1940s Italy is a huge thing for my dude Fred Durst.”

I still can’t get over the fact that Fred Durst looks like a porn star having his last day on set. He’s just reflecting on a long career pic.twitter.com/1Rkv0LRkhj — Nurse Nerd (NotTHATOne) (@unicorn_mcsynn) July 29, 2021

Just thought y’all needed to know that Fred Durst has Owen Wilson hair now. That is all. pic.twitter.com/wiJaGscLH0 — Rivers Langley (@RiversLangley) July 28, 2021

Why does Fred Durst look like a youth pastor who’s “really into Bitcoin” now? pic.twitter.com/8rzhOroXUX — 𝕊𝕓 (@ShCoBro) July 29, 2021

Following Durst’s salt-and-pepper hair debut on July 29, Limp Bizkit performed at Metro in Chicago, and again on July 31 for their performance at Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago.

Recently, Limp Bizkit bassist Wes Borland gave fans an update on their long-awaited sixth album Stampede Of The Disco Elephants.

“We’ve probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios. And Fred has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where vision is, I guess.

“So we’ve released singles — like we did ‘Ready To Go’, and we did another single called ‘Endless Slaughter’ that we put out… We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he’s done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away — done vocals and then [gone], ‘Fuck this,’ [and] thrown it away.

“So I think he’s finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish ’em and we’re gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed.”

Asked how long the new record would take until its release, Borland explained: : “I’m not in charge of Fred’s vocals… I’m way done with my parts on the record. I’m sure I’ll go back in and play a little bit more after. But it’s fucking Fred Durst. He went from being a darling to everybody’s most hated person in the world.

“We broke up as a band. He’s tried to find his footing, I think, on a bunch of these songs. He’s so talented, and I love him so much as a brother, but if he’s not ready to do it, he’s not ready to do it… My whole thing is I force things, but I’m happy to make mistakes and get embarrassed and go, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t have done that.’

“But I just like to put stuff out. But he’s a perfectionist, so we’ll see when he’s ready to do it. I doubt it’ll be called Stampede Of The Disco Elephants at that point. I will definitely say that the riffs and the music, it’s the best stuff I’ve ever done as a musician, I think.

He added: “I’m so pleased with the direction the music went, and I love what we did as a band. And I’ve heard a bunch of his, sort of, demoed vocals over the stuff, and they’re great. So I have no doubt that he’s gonna come and bring it and it’s gonna be a great record.”

Check out Limp Bizkit at Lollapalooza: