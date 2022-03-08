The Batman finally came out last week and every person and their dog has been sharing their opinion on the film.

Not everyone has been as roundly mocked as French Montana for their review of the Robert Pattinson flick though. ” Christopher Nolan gotta come back to direct another Batman I don’t know how I feel about this one,” the Moroccan-American rapper tweeted earlier today.

Nolan of course was responsible for The Dark Knight, one of the best superhero films of all time, but that hasn’t stopped everyone from ganging up on Montana on social media.

“Bro has 3 million followers and 2,999,900 of them ignored this,” someone said, pointing to the low amount of likes Montana’s tweet received. “Another L from French Midtana,” was a notable comment.

A lot of the most devastating jibes targeted Montana’s music. “Bro that movie wipes ur whole discography,” wrote someone. “U gotta come out with some good f**king music,” demanded someone else. “Exactly what people feel about your music,” said another. “This is y nobody listen to ur songs unless there’s a feature & they still skip ur part,” was another harsh slam.

Don’t be expecting Montana to review any other films anytime soon. His last album, They Got Amnesia, came out last November. It didn’t fare well in the charts, only reaching number 59 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

The rapper was in the news last week for a more serious reason. As per The Blast, he finally settled a two-year old sexual battery lawsuit. It was filed by an unnamed woman who says she was assaulted in his L.A. home. Montana will reportedly now not have to go to trial to face sexual assault charges after his accuser accepted compensation for emotional duress.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer or the Film & TV Observer.