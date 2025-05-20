Fridayz Live is making a comeback in 2025 after last year’s cancellation.

The organisers just dropped the dates and spots on social media — with the full lineup set to hit Thursday morning (May 22nd).

The 2025 edition of Fridayz Live (so far) will kick off in Brisbane on Friday, October 17th at the Brisbane Showgrounds, before heading to Sydney’s EDGIE Stadium on Saturday, October 18th. The following weekend, the festival moves west to Perth’s Langley Park on Friday, October 24th, wrapping up in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, October 25th.

At this stage, the 2025 routing skips both Adelaide and New Zealand – cities that have typically been included in previous runs and were part of the original 2024 schedule.

Fans have already voiced their disappointment at the festival’s shorter run in the Instagram comments. “You’re coming to New Zealand right??” wrote one person. “RnB Friday literally started in Adelaide, and it isn’t even on the list,” commented another.

Last year’s festival was cancelled after organisers were unable to secure a lineup they felt was strong enough for fans.

“Hey Fridayz Fam… it’s gonna burn for us to say this – Fridayz Live won’t be happening this year,” they wrote at the time. “We’re hitting the pause button – for now.”

The message also noted plans for a return in 2025 — which now looks to be going ahead.

With Spilt Milk also returning after cancelling its 2024 edition — and doing so with a huge lineup led by rap icon Kendrick Lamar and rising star Doechii — expectations for Fridayz Live’s comeback will be high.

Fridayz Live has made a name for itself on the local festival calendar, combining throwback and contemporary R&B and hip-hop acts. Previous lineups have featured Jason Derulo, Boyz II Men, and Kelly Rowland, with Abbie Chatfield and the late Fatman Scoop on hosting duties.

Fridayz Live 2025 Dates (so far):

Friday, October 17th

Brisbane Showgrounds

Saturday, October 18th

Sydney, EDGIE Stadium

Friday, October 24th

Perth, Langley Park

Saturday, October 25th

Melbourne, Marvel Stadium