The Fugees’ 25th anniversary reunion tour can be added to the very long list of music events that have been cancelled for COVID related reasons.

The hugely popular music group, which consisted of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, were set to reunite for a 25th anniversary reunion tour that was booked for November and December of last year. Because of the rapid spread of Omicorn, Fugees rescheduled the tour for 2022. However, they’ve now announced that the reunion is off altogether.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” they explained in an Instagram post.

“The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.”

“And idea sparked to honour and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work, We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment.”

“If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. THANK YOU for all your love and support throughout the years.”

While the reunion tour is off, the iconic three piece did reunite for a single show together in September, 2021.

Fugees disbanded in 1997, so that each of the three members can embark of their own solo careers. While all three artists have had success individually, Hill made history with the success of her 1998 solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The record sold over 12 million copies, and earned her ten Grammy nominations and five Grammy wins. She was the first woman to ever receive so many wins and nominations in one Grammy ceremony.

