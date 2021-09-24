In news that will shock absolutely nobody, when iconic hip hop trio Fugees appeared for their pop-up reunion tour preview in New York City, it was over three hours late.

Furthermore, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel absolutely wowed the 3,000-strong crowd.

“Respect the miracle of this union,” Hill told the lucky revellers, according to Rolling Stone’s review.

“Respect that we can still get on stage and do this.”

The live band had suit-and-tie-clad brass accompaniment, introducing the legendary trio with the help of backing singers.

Beginning the set with ‘The Score’ and ‘How Many Mics’, fans held out for ‘Fu-Gee-La’ before they shook the venue’s floor with their raucous dancing.

Jean took aim at President Joe Biden’s handling of the Haitian migrant crisis, criticising the way the US Government was dealing with his fellow Haitians in comparison to Afghan refugees.

Overall, the crowd and critics alike seemed happy with the 45-minute preview show.

Rumours of a reunion tour had been rumbling for some time before the official announcement was made.

The tour will kick off in Chicago on November 2nd and travel the US before taking in London and Paris, ending in Africa on dates yet to be determined.

Tickets go on sale today at 10am local time via LiveNation.

Watch Fugees ‘Killing Me Softly’ Live 2021: