Aussie musician G Flip has been making headlines in the US and at home, after officially announcing their relationship with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

The pair set the internet ablaze last week with the release of G Flip’s latest music video, ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE,’ which stars girlfriend Stause.

It seems the couple could get even more serious, with both of them keen to start a family in the future.

Speaking with the PEOPLE Every Day podcast on Friday, G Flip opened up about the possibility of having children.

“I definitely see children in my future,” they told host Janine Rubenstein. “Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that.”

The singer said they “love” children, and their previous job was indicative of that.

“I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist,” they said. “So I was like, I’ve always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Listen to the full interview with G Flip:

As reported by Page Six, G Flip and Stause struck up a romance after the latter split from boss (and fellow Selling Sunset star) Jason Oppenheim.

Stause opened up about her relationship with both Oppenheim and G Flip on Instagram last week, confirming her new relationship was more aligned on the topic of children and more.

“We are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made,” Stause said. “And the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like… I don’t know what that will end up looking like but I do feel it is about the person; it is about their heart.”

G Flip recalled their first meeting with Stause last Halloween, via mutual friend Tones And I. Although they were both dating other people at the time, the pair struck up a friendship that became something more when they were both single.

“We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes,” they said. “I’m very fortunate to have her in my life. We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don’t find every day.”

G Flip said they were “absolutely in awe” of Stause after she confirmed the couple’s status on the Selling Sunset season five reunion show earlier this month.

“I feel like it honestly like changes the world and it normalizes same-sex relationships,” they said. “Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children.”