Gang of Youths have made their debut appearance on late-night US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live with an epic rendition of ‘Forbearance,’ off their latest album Angel In Realtime.

Due to host Jimmy Kimmel contracting COVID – again – guest hosts John Mulaney and Andy Samberg introduced the band. The comedians were only scheduled as guests to promote Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers until Kimmel fell ill.

Drummer Donnie Borzestowski and percussionist Louis Giannamore also swapped roles for the performance.

Borzestowski recently fractured one of his pinky fingers, leaving him unable to use his right hand. Giannamore has taken over on drums for the remainder of the band’s tour of North America, with Borzestowski instead playing sample pads using his left arm.

Watch Gang of Youths perform ‘Forbearance’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’:

The performance follows on from the band’s performance of ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. The band also recently appeared on CBS Saturday Morning.

The band took to social media this morning to thank Kimmel for the opportunity to perform on the show. “We loved the chance to play this one live, thank you @jimmykimmel,” they wrote.

The band’s US tour has been an overwhelming success, despite setbacks such as Borzestowski’s broken finger and a crew member receiving a 110V shock in Philadelphia. Instead of cancelling the show, vocalist Dave Le’aupepe played a 10-song acoustic set for Philly fans accompanied by Tom Hobden on violin.

The band updated fans on Instagram two days ago: “After an absolute shitshow of a week it’s been magnificent to see the responses to the shows and to feel all of your support,” they wrote. “Donnie and Stu are faring well and we are excited to get into the last stretch of the tour.”

The band will soon return to Australia and New Zealand for a string of tour dates, including their specially-curated A More Perfect Union festivals in Hobart and Brisbane.

The band also dropped a surprise four-track EP, immolation tape, on streaming services today. The EP features “alternate” versions of ‘In The Wake of Your Leave,’ ‘Forbearance,’ ‘Spirit Boy’ and ‘Shot in the Arm.’