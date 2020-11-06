Australian Formula 1 royalty Daniel Ricciardo, an outspoken Gang of Youths fan, is set to feature on the Sydney band’s forthcoming third album.

Earlier this week, Ricciardo shared the latest episode of his No Breaks video series. The video, recorded back in July, sees Ricciardo hit the studio with the boys. During the visit, Ricciardo jumps in on backing vocals on one of the tracks — he also seemingly contributes percussion on another.

During the video, Gang of Youths insists that Daniel Ricciardo and his friends be credited on the album’s liner notes.

As Music Feeds note, this isn’t the first time Ricciardo has cut his teeth with an Aussie music titan. Back in 2016, he invaded the stage at a monolithic Parkway Drive show in London on a performance of ‘Deliver Me.’

The forthcoming Gang’s record marks their first full-length release since 2017’s revelatory Go Farther In Lightness. Details about when we can expect the album to drop have been kept under wraps.

Last month, Gang of Youths shared an open letter to fans, introducing multi-instrumentalist Tom Hobden into the fold and announcing that they had been steadily chipping away at new material together.

“We have spent this raging bin-fire of a year getting our shit together and recording our third album,” the letter read.

“In fact, we recently got a lease for a space like a real-life actually functioning business where we can work and finish the damn thing.”

Gang of Youths previously confirmed that their new album would “definitely” be out in 2020. In an in-depth interview with Jeremy Dylan’s My Favourite Album podcast, frontman Dave Le’aupepe revealed that he was back to writing material after experiencing writer’s block.

“It’s hard to be able to bridge the old us, or the old stuff, I guess, and what it is we’re sort of turning into,” Le’aupepe mused. “Trying to find the voice again is really hard — I’ve had writer’s block for about three years again. So that’s been really tricky to navigate, especially because the last album did well and that’s a lot of expectation that I put on myself to do better than that — it always has to be better or different.

“So it’s hard because there’s a tension between wanting to marry the things that I liked and what people who enjoy Gang of Youths’ music liked about what we do — but also trying to carve something new and forge something ahead.”

Check out Daniel Ricciardo in the studio with Gang of Youths: