Move over Nashville — Australia is fast becoming a global country music hotspot.

Connect by Live Nation’s new Step Into Country report ranks the nation third in the world for country music, behind only the US and Canada, with Gen Z audiences in particular leading the surge.

The study found that 78% of Australian music fans now consider country music “mainstream,” with 68% of Gen Z listeners saying they are consuming more country than ever before. The crossover appeal with pop, rock, and hip hop — exemplified by artists like Beyoncé, G Flip, Post Malone, and Shaboozey — has helped fuel the shift, alongside social media exposure. TikTok recorded 196 million views on #CountryMusic in Australia in the past year, while 67% of respondents said they follow a country music artist online. Spotify data shows that 92% of streams now come from metro areas.

“Country music meets the fans where they are and has recruited a whole new generation of music lovers through collaborations, fashion influence, social media trends and mixing genres like YEEDM,” said Erica Valenti, Integrated Marketing Director at Live Nation ANZ. “We have seen the rise of cowboy culture across urban areas in particular, with Gen Z from metropolitan cities looking for their next memorable live music moment or festival experience. Which is why we are so excited to debut new festivals and opportunities for brands and music fans to align with an exploding genre.”

The report also underscores a remarkable rise in ticket sales. Live Nation Australia has seen a 746% increase in country music ticket purchases since 2019, with the number of country shows booked for 2024–2025 almost five times higher than previous years. The surge coincides with the debut of new festivals including Strummingbird — headlined by Grammy-nominated Jelly Roll — and Sunburnt Country, fronted by Jason Aldean in all locations except Townsville, which is headlined by Jelly Roll and Shaboozey. Jelly Roll will also bring his ‘Down Under 2025’ Tour to Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland, alongside a Harvest Rock appearance in Adelaide.

Valenti added that the momentum was particularly evident at this year’s BIGSOUND conference. “BIGSOUND is such an influential platform for emerging music genres, and this year, I noticed that country music was everywhere! From Kaylee Bell to Tyla Rodrigues and Sweet Talk, the energy was electric,” she said. “It’s heartening to see industry and fans alike getting behind the country music genre—whether it be supporting Australian artists, driving line dancing in social spaces or investing in country-inspired fashion. Country music is taking on multiple personalities and we are here for it.”

The genre’s reach extends beyond streaming and concerts, spilling into retail and lifestyle. One in two music fans surveyed reported buying or wearing country-inspired fashion in the past year, while 40% said they purchased home décor with country aesthetics.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Kristy Rosser, Senior Vice President and Head of Media and Sponsorship at Live Nation, said the genre’s repositioning has been crucial. “What we are seeing is a shift in perception for traditional country music from ‘nostalgic’ and ‘emotional’ to ‘on the rise,’ ‘diverse’ and ‘progressive’,” she said. “These new fans located in urban areas didn’t grow up with country music, they’ve found it through mainstream channels, influencing their lifestyle preferences and driving growth across the retail, FMCG and entertainment categories.”

The Step Into Country report is part of Connect by Live Nation’s Future Sound series, which explores emerging genres shaping mainstream music culture. Its 2024 debut report spotlighted the rise of Asia Pop across Australia and New Zealand.