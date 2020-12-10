Gene Simmons has held nothing back as he’s blasted anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers for their controversial positions.

As per Blabbermouth, the Kiss legend was appearing on the ‘Jeremy White Podcast’ to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. He was promoting public confidence in the safety of it once it has obtained emergency use authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The last three presidents of these United States — (Barack) Obama, (George W.) Bush and (Bill) Clinton — are all gonna be taking the vaccine on the same day, just to prove to people, ‘No, no. This is legitimate,'” he explained to the host. “Because there are deniers, there’s the Flat Earth Society, and ‘Aliens ate my dog’s homework’ — and everything you can imagine. People who don’t believe in masks, ‘They’re a hoax’…”

Simmons was more brutal when he described those who remain sceptical of wearing face masks. “Believe what you want, but don’t hang out around me,” he said. “Okay? If you’re a denier, stay in the shadows. I don’t wanna be around you. ‘Cause I don’t wanna catch what you’ve got. It’s not about you. It’s not whether you believe it or not.”

He added: “When you sneeze, you put your hand over your mouth. If your dog poops on the ground, you’ll pick it up. But you won’t pick up a mask?” All very fair points from the bassist.

The aforementioned Food and Drug Administration is meeting this week to make the tough decision to authorise the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The example of the U.K. will undoubtedly be watched closely, where the vaccine is already being rolled out. A 90-year-old grandmother was the first historic person in the West to receive it outside clinical trials. She was followed by – get this – WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE. Obviously not the actual Bard but still fascinating.

Having celebrities use their power in the manner Simmons has is vital: there are more than 2,200 deaths from the virus in the U.S. each day on average. Daily cases have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record as well.

We’re sure he’ll ensure that his Kiss bandmates get the vaccine when it comes. The band has another 150 shows left in their ‘End of the Road’ tour, including a stop at the ‘coldest place on earth’.

Check out Gene Simmons on the ‘Jeremy White Podcast’: