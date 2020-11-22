Kiss have announced that they’re hosting a special live-streamed virtual concert this New Year’s Eve to see out the year with a bang.

As per Loudwire, the legendary band are set to see in 2021 with the wittily-titled ‘Kiss 2020 Goodbye’ performance.

The band has promised “the biggest and baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year.” I mean, we appreciate the enthusiasm Gene Simmons and co., but there’s not exactly been much competition this year!

The event is being held in the flashy surroundings of the Atlantis in Dubai. It will start at 5pm BST on December 31st. Tickets span a wide range, from $40 for a standard ticket to a whopping $1000 for a deluxe ticket which includes KISS merchandise and memorabilia. More details about the ticket options can be found here.

“To send off 2020 in their larger-than-life style on New Year’s Eve, the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, multi-platinum selling band is reigniting the FIRE and roaring back to life!” a statement said announcing the gig said.

“In true Kiss fashion, they are bringing the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year, proving once again, that Kiss never does anything small. The massive stage production and FREE pre-show will be brought directly into your living room at 9 pm LIVE from Atlantis Dubai on December 31st!”

The statement added: “Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, this show produced by Landmarks Live can be seen globally with ticketing technology and livestream powered by TIXR and experienced like no other virtual concert before.

You’re invited to spend New Year’s Eve with The Demon, The Starchild, The Spaceman, and The Catman as they rock out of 2020 and roll into 2021 … all night!”

Kiss are really keen to make up for lost time. They’re set to headline Download Festival next year alongside System of a Down and Biffy Clyro. Their huge farewell tour is also scheduled to take place in 2021 after being moved due to COVID-19.

The band deserve it though. Simmons has been an ally during the pandemic, educating his fans on the importance of wearing face masks. He also urged people to stop complaining about being in lockdown.

“The great generation, we call them, of the last century had many wars – over a hundred million people died in World War II. There were food shortages in America. There were many countries in the world that couldn’t feed their population. And at the turn of the 20th Century, there was a flu epidemic where, again, 50 million people died from it,” he said.

“Now we’re being asked to stay in our homes and quarantine for two weeks, and you order room service, or somebody brings you food exactly the way you like it. FedEx brings you, or UPS brings you, whatever you like.”

Enjoy your New Year’s Eve, Gene. You’ve earned it.

Check out ‘I Love It Loud’ by Kiss: