It’s safe to say that Australia’s own Banoffee is one of the most unique artists making pop music today.

Banoffee’s one-of-a-kind blend of powerful vocals, gliding synths and syncopated beats have earned her a dedicated following that ensures she racks up at least 100,000 Spotify streams per month.

On top of that, she caught the eye of Taylor Swift which led to her performing as a support act on the Reputation tour alongside Charli XCX.

After releasing her debut album Look At Us Now Dad in 2019 to critical acclaim, Banoffee is now preparing to drop her follow-up LP, Teartracks.

Set for release in October, Teartracks has already produced three singles – ‘Idiot’, ‘Tapioca Cheeks’ and the latest edition, ‘Never Get to Fuck Any1’.

On ‘Never Get to Fuck Any1’, Banoffee explores the unspoken element of breakups in realising the best sex of your life may be behind you.

“It goes from like, ‘You don’t love me enough’ to like, ‘Shit, I’m never gonna have sex like this again’, which is really materialistic and quite funny,” she said.

To celebrate the release of ‘Never Get to Fuck Any1’, we had a chat with Banoffee as part of our popular Get To Know series.

Check out ‘Never Get to Fuck Any1’ by Banoffee:

How did your artist name come about?

It’s a yum pie that I am now allergic to.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s like if I was singing a folk song, but someone behind me was dropping pots and pans and rewinding a cassette tape very noisily.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Never get to fuck any1’: a song about missing sex with your ex. It’s pretty self-explanatory but also you know… Deep…

‘Idiot’: A song about being depressed and needing to stay indoors, because if you leave – you’ll be a prick to anyone who comes by you. This one is big for me, I generally have to hide when I’m depressed because I become a total cow.

‘Tapioca Cheeks’: a song about loving someone so much that their flaws draw you closer.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love Melbourne’s walkability. I can walk anywhere and always see some friends along the way. Also, no one poaches eggs like us.

Career highlight so far?

Touring with Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour in 2018, specifically the after-parties playing alongside my friends Charli, Dorian and Ceci G. It was just a big cuddle puddle of endless parties. 2018 was a great year.

Fave non-music hobby?

Boxing and Muay Thai, I became obsessed in LA and then during COVID it was a huge stress reliever. I highly recommend it.

What’s on your dream rider?

Fresh Calvin Klein socks and undies and a gua sha.

Dream music collaboration?

Bladee and Lorde potentially all together.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully I have some technology in my body, I think we’re on the cusp of some cool AI hybrids and I would like to be one.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem EVERY TIME.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

My analyst gives me lots of amazing one-liners. The most recent was that once I stop trying to be seen, I will then be able to see. I liked that. Basically, she was like “pull ya head in Banoffee”.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I talk a LOT and then apologise for it, which makes everyone feel really awkward.

Check out ‘Idiot’ by Banoffee: