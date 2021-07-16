It’s no exaggeration to say that Bipolar Sunshine is one of the hardest working artists in the music industry today.

Not only did his collaboration with DJ Snake, ‘Middle’ go platinum in eight countries, but he also co-wrote ‘Brown Skin Girl’ with Beyonce and WizKid.

Since then, he has continued to be a quiet achiever while working on tracks with the likes of Surf Mesa, San Holo, MILCK and BabyJake.

Now, the British-born artist is ushering in a new era with the release of ‘Gone’, his first solo song since 2017’s ‘Major Love’,

“‘Gone’ is a challenge of duality. It’s like an inner conversation with self about the lengths we are willing to go through for something or someone that we love so badly, and how far gone we can become in our own minds on this pursuit, as love and infatuation lay side by side,” he explained in a statement.

To celebrate the release of ‘Gone’, we had a chat with Bipolar Sunshine as part of our popular Get To Know series.

Check out ‘Gone’ by Bipolar Sunshine:

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How did your artist name come about?

From living in Manchester, I always felt like the weather was always so flippant. I always feel/felt like my mood was affected by the weather and it allowed me to think about writing music, and the scope of what I could write about…it’s endless. As Bipolar Sunshine, I take the highest highs to the lowest lows, any person or position or thing, and look at it from any perspective and always see the light at the end of the tunnel.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Melancholy anthems with soul. Grandma, what you’re about to hear may shock you, but I feel you’re about to love it.

Tell us about a few of your tracks

My sounds, prior to my new project that includes ‘Gone’, came from a singular approach. In my new project, I’ve taken a completely different stance and I looked at the bigger picture of what we were trying to deliver.

I felt the sentiment of what makes us human has been the main driving force for this entire project, so I tried to create something resembling the human experience. When I look at the many different things that make up this experience – love, touch, smell, our minds, as well as AI and other technological advances, in medicine and everything else you can think of…I ask myself is that what it is? The whole journey has made me want to open the conversation to actually finding and exploring what it is. The whole process is myself questioning what it is to be human.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love my family, the people, the regular rainfall – that was a key writing component for me in my greatest works. Manchester, even in the rainfall, still prospers and operates the same. We made the most of it, for me – Manchester taught me to make the most out of every situation.

Career highlight so far?

I have a few… I love performing, so a highlight of mine would be performing ‘Middle’ at one of Snake’s biggest shows in Paris. The song came from voice notes to performing in front of 40,000 people. Another highlight is performing at The Ritz in Manchester, home. Another one is performing on the rooftop at the Cannes Film Festival. Also, being part of ‘Brown Skin Girl’ with Beyonce and seeing my name in the credits between Jay and Beyonce, was history.

Fave non-music hobby?

Football, but to the rest of the world soccer. I am always trying to find a game. Big Man City fan.

What’s on your dream rider?

Champagne, if it’s a dream rider, but also wine because I want to please everybody. Basically, I would have a full bar, that’s what I enjoy. I also love dark chocolate. I have been trying to eat healthy, so my snacks would be healthy as well – I would hire someone from Erewhon to create some sort of assortment of healthy foods.

Dream music collaboration?

Writing-wise, I would collaborate with Alex Turner, and production-wise, the Neptunes. For energy and more production / general ideas out of the box would have to be Tyler The Creator.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Boarding Space X, economy class of course, ultimately ending up in space, Gone.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

White Snake or I would definitely say Pharell and Jay-Z’s ‘Frontin’.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

You’re as good as your last song – one of my old friends.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I am obsessed with cowboy belts, or big belt buckles, I guess. I have been obsessed with those recently. I am also obsessed with interior design, I’ve been looking at a ton of interior design books and learning how to evaluate a room and space. It’s funny because you can actually put things in the wrong place in a room.

For more on this topic, check out the Pop and Hip Hop Observers.

Check out ‘Middle’ by DJ Snake ft. Bipolar Sunshine: