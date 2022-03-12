Off the back of the success of ‘Out of Love’, JOY. has returned with another otherworldly single that is destined to become a hit.

What makes JOY. so unique is that her tracks don’t fit the mold of a specific genre. Her works weld modern sounds with classical techniques, creating something contemporary yet timeless.

The new track, ‘Alone On The Moon’, does all this again and acknowledges a feeling we’ve all experienced over the last two years: loneliness. But not in the way you would expect. Instead of delving into the bleakness of isolation, JOY. floats above it, as an observer of a passing mood.

“I couldn’t get the phrase ‘alone on the moon’ out of my head,” says JOY. “I liked the way it metaphorically described such a distinct moment in time that is quite universal to everyone.”

‘Alone On The Moon’ made its debut on Triple J’s Good Nights and will be the second installment from her upcoming EP Portal, out April 29th. The EP will also include her hit ‘Out Of Love’

Check Out ‘Alone On The Moon’

JOY. has already begun her tour celebrating the new track. Her last shows will be:

Friday, 18th March – Adelaide – The Lab

Saturday, 19th March – Hobart – Altar

Saturday, 26th March – Brisbane – Woolly Mammoth

To mark the release of the single’, we caught up with JOY. as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music.

How did your Artist name come about?

It’s my middle name, I also like the sound of word and that it’s an emotion (a good one) so I thought it would be fitting.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Influenced by classic music in a modern way, calming.

Tell us about a few of your tracks, their titles and what they’re about?

Alone on the Moon – is about feeling disconnected and distant.

Change – patience

What do you love about your hometown?

The music scene. When I was growing up/ a teenager there was such a cool music community coming up in Brisbane, everyone was always jamming and playing shows. There were so many bands and artists with such varying sounds, it was an epic scene to be a part of.

Career Highlights so far

Touring all around Europe/UK in 2018 supporting Demi Lovato, that was such a big experience for me.

Seeing the reaction to the songs I produced for The Kid Laroi, and watching him take the global stage as a superstar. Having some of my favourite artists reacting to my covers of their songs.

What’s your favorite non music hobby?

Outside of music, I love cooking. Occasionally snowboarding.

What’s on your dream rider?

New ugg boots, Aperol Spritz, a coffee machine (with barista), a dog to pat, Chick-fil-a waffle fries, candles, and speakers to work on.

Dream music collaboration?

Prince, John Mayer, Future, Enya, Sia, Jazmine Sullivan, Young Thug.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully composing for film, in my very own sound palace.

What’s your go to karaoke song?

I refuse to participate in karaoke

Best advice you’ve ever received?

“This is not a dress rehearsal”

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

In Da Club is my favourite song that has ever existed.

Check out ‘Out Of Love’