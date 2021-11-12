Rising indie artist EKKSTACY released his debut album, NEGATIVE, today, November 12th.

The album tells the story of EKKSTACY’s first love, the 19-year old unafraid to get vulnerable as he explores his emotions in intense detail. NEGATIVE intriguingly chronicles the relationship backwards, journeying from the depressing dissolution to its hopeful beginning.

EKKSTACY’s gloomy but sincere sound recalls the indie doom of Current Joys and Porches, tinted with the reverb and intensity that saw 80s bands like The Cure and Echo and the Bunnymen make it big.

Somehow, despite the serious subject matter and the moody atmosphere, EKKSTACY still manages to make his album sound danceable, inviting listeners to shake out their painful memories and anxieties.

NEGATIVE captures a future talent at the beginning. Already with streams in the millions and a growing and devoted fanbase, everything is set for EKKSTACY to become one of his generation’s top names.

We caught up with the fledgling Vancouver artist as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

NEGATIVE is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

I wanted my name to be Stacy. Ecstasy was kind of the opposite of how I felt all the time so I combined the two words.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Unfortunately my grandma is dead, I miss her.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

My favourite song that I’ve made to date is ‘it only gets worse, i promise.’ It’s about how whenever things are going good for me, or whenever I’m happy, I start to worry that everything will fall apart and how the joy will end.

What do you love about your hometown?

I don’t love my hometown. I love herhexx though, he’s my best friend. And he lives there.

Career highlight so far?

Career highlight so far was definitely my show in L.A..

Fave non-music hobby?

I love skateboarding. I’ve been skating since I can remember.

What’s on your dream rider?

My dream rider is Prosecco, sealed bottles of Valium, Juul’s, and a lot of water.

Dream music collaboration?

I really want to work with Joji, or Nick Rattigan from Current Joys.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I don’t like to think about the future. In 10 years I just hope I’m alive.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I fucking hate karaoke. I had a nightmarish experience at a karaoke bar in New York.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Things started transforming for me when I started “talking” to the universe. I can’t remember who told me to do it though.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Maybe cats. I love cats. I have a cat. His name is joe. I have an array of nicknames for him though.