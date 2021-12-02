Kid Cudi has heartbreakingly shared his last text exchange with the late Virgil Abloh.

The hip hop star took to social media yesterday, December 1st, to post a screenshot of the messages between the pair that were sent last week, in the lead-up to Abloh’s Louis Vuitton menswear show in Miami.

“Our last text was Saturday morning. Im glad I got to tell u how I felt about u. Im happy u didnt leave here not knowing,” Cudi wrote above the screenshot.

“Miami gon be a feature film n***a!” he first text in the screenshot reads. “MAJORRRRRR,” Abloh replied. “Action movie.” Several days later on Friday, Cudi asked Abloh about his plans for the rapper for the fashion show. He followed that up with a heartfelt message of gratitude for the late fashion designer. “Hope u had a great Thanksgiving w/ the fam!” Cudi wrote. “So thankful to have in my life. Love u brother.”

Cudi attended the Louis Vuitton show this week and walked in the event, which took place just after Abloh’s death. The pair had worked closely in recent years, with Cudi even walking in Abloh’s first ever runway show for Louis Vuitton.

Our last text was Saturday morning. Im glad I got to tell u how I felt about u. Im happy u didnt leave here not knowing. I love you Virg FOREVER pic.twitter.com/9lRivcCvlM — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 1, 2021

Cudi also shared another touching tribute to Abloh, this time on Instagram. “It’s taken me a few days to make this post,” he wrote. “Tryna find the right words. Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I’ve ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human.”

He continued: “I’ve never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime,” he continued. “Virgil, I thank u for being a true friend and always makin me feel special when u sent a text, made time for me to hang or sent some shoes w my name on them.

I love you endlessly. Til we meet again my friend. I hope u see what you’ve done. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend Your brother, Rager.”

