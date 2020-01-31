Melbourne band LOSER brings together former members of The Bennies, The Smith Street Band and Grim Rhythm.

LOSER’s debut EP, Restless Noise, came out in late-2018 courtesy of James Tidswell (Violent Soho)’s Domestic La La imprint. They’ve since toured with Ruby Fields, played at BIGSOUND and Luca Brasi’s Til The Wheels Fall Off festival and supported the likes of Fucked Up and Slowly Slowly.

LOSER are now preparing to launch their debut album, Mindless Joy. It’s coming on February 14 through Domestic La La. The singles ‘Get It All Out’, ‘Golden Things’ and ‘Out Of Luck’ have preceded the album, which find songwriter Tim Maxwell confronting his issues with anxiety and depression.

The band’s just dropped another single, ‘Lazy’, and we got in touch with Maxwell to learn about LOSER’s history and plans for the future.

Watch: LOSER – Golden Things

How did your artist name come about?

I thought of it at our first band practice, it just came to me naturally and we were all sold on it instantly. Also the band is full if anxious weirdos so it makes sense.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I don’t have a grandma, but I would describe it as rock and/or roll.

Tell us about a few tracks from the new album.

‘Golden Things’: This song is about not caring about all the lavish things life has to offer, instead being real and struggling to get what I really want out of life instead of ending up like every other suit drone on this planet.

‘Mindless Joy’: This is the title track, which sets the theme for the album. ‘Mindless Joy’ is about living in a new age surrounded by the overwhelming power of technology and how it can and will affect our lives and relationships for the rest of time.

‘Lazy’: This song is about being defeated by anxiety and being a lazy piece of shit because of it. Sometimes it’s really hard to get motivated no matter how good life is at the time and this song is an ode to feeling like that.

Listen: LOSER – Lazy

What do you love about your hometown?

The fact that my family and friends are there and I can live peacefully.

Career highlight so far?

This would probably have to be playing the main stage at Falls. It was a wild experience that I will never forget.

Fave non-music hobby?

I don’t have any; my life is full of audio related things. I’m a sound engineer and producer and that’s what I love doing.

What’s on your dream rider?

Cigarettes and alcohol.

Dream music collaboration?

I would love to collaborate with Ken Andrews from the band Failure.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Working for myself doing what I love and not letting anybody tell me how to live.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ by Aerosmith