Sydney based artist, producer and songwriter Roy Bing has already made an impact on the electro-dance scene with one viral hit, and now he’s back with yet another infectious dancefloor banger.

‘Signals Crossed’ – featuring Alter Boy, BOI and ANGE – is the catchy follow up to his high-energy electro-dance number ‘Rabs’ feat Ray ‘Rabs’ Warren, which reached #5 Spotify Viral Chart, #9 on Shazam, and is already being named as a hot contender for the triple j Hottest 100 next year.

In celebration of his latest release that’s undoubtedly set to fire up dancefloors across the country, we caught up with the multitalented artist as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

How did your artist name come about?

I was at a house party a few years ago and it was packed. Then this guy walked in (in slow-motion) wearing this bright-neon retro tracksuit and sunglasses. The whole party stopped to acknowledge him. Everybody was whispering to each other ‘that’s Roy Bing’ – it was like a movie scene. That name always stuck with me – but I don’t think that was his real name…

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s like Elvis, but not at all. You know instruments? Yea, it doesn’t really have them. Also, the recording studio is INSIDE the computer.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Signals Crossed – the song deals with loving and losing. It’s about figuring out where you stand with someone when you don’t know exactly what went wrong between you. I think Alter Boy, BOI and ANGE each tapped into that energy in a different way.

Rabs (feat. Ray ‘Rabs’ Warren) – this one is pretty self-explanatory. It’s a tribute to the great man Ray ‘Rabs’ Warren and all his iconic moments.

What do you love about your hometown?

It’s hard not to love Sydney in the summer. Also that feeling you get coming home from overseas when you leave the airport and can smell the eucalyptus.

Career highlight so far?

Probably collaborating with Ray ‘Rab’s Warren. Getting to chat with him and have his blessing on the track was pretty special.

Fave non-music hobby?

Mindlessly scrolling through TikTok until you get an alert saying ‘Do you want to take a break?’

What’s on your dream rider?

10 x baby labrador puppies

1 x Nintendo 64 setup with Mario Kart

1 x large bowl of M&Ms with the green ones taken out

1 x framed photos of Ray ‘Rabs’ Warren

2 x blocks of Cadbury Milk Chocolate in the freezer

Dream music collaboration?

Roy Bing x Childish Gambino x Hans Zimmer

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

At a Karaoke bar with my good friends Hans Zimmer and Childish Gambino singing Ricky Martin.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Ricky Martin – Livin’ la vida loca

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Get vaccinated. And…. Life begins where your comfort zone ends

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m obsessed with banana smoothies and have a pretty serious 1-5 rating system. If you’re not putting cinnamon on top then what are you doing, really?

Check out ‘Signals Crossed’ by Roy Bing: