Last week, countless music-lovers had their minds blown wide open thanks to the majestic talents of Melbourne’s SKŸE and his latest single, ‘Love Like That’.

Having been creating music for many years, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of SKŸE, with the likes of ‘Better’ also arriving early last year. However, with one of the most gorgeous voices you’ll hear anywhere, and with one of the most powerful performances on offer, ‘Love Like That’ proves that SKŸE is one artist who is here to stay.

Recently scoring a publishing deal with Universal Music, and having worked with some of the biggest names in music, there’s a good chance that SKŸE will be a household name in no time. But the question remains: just who is the artist behind the song? What makes him tick? And what are these gorgeous songs about?

Thankfully, SKŸE was kind enough to have a chat with us recently, taking part in our Get To Know series to provide all the information that you need in order to list him as your new favourite artist.

Check out ‘Love Like That’ by SKŸE:

How did your artist name come about?

My artist name SKŸE came about from wanting to recreate myself. I wanted to move into a new space that wasn’t defined by my past and so from looking up I thought, “Huh, the sky is kinda cool”, and here we are four years later, still rocking the name. And as corny as the saying “sky is the limit” is, it keeps me inspired and always motivates me to work towards brighter and more expansive things.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Well, it would depend which grandma… I’d probably describe my music as both eclectic and reflective, something to cry to and heal from. Lots of ballads and some R&B too. Nothing you can do the twist to, more of a two-step sway situation. To sum it up: “Yes it’s another sad one nan”, “but it’s not all sad”.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Better’ was the first single I released that explores the beauty of hindsight. Thinking you were in touch with your heart and what was best for you but letting someone into your life that took away your power and the space to realise they weren’t right for you.

‘Love Like That’ is about unrequited love. Wishing you had a love that was strong, beautiful, courageous and honest but having it not eventuate. Instead it’s kept as a secret something that isn’t actualised and has you wishing and longing for it to be real.

Check out ‘Better’ by SKŸE:

What do you love about your hometown?

Although it’s not my hometown, I feel the most at home when I’m at Rye. Been lucky enough to have a family holiday house down there but going there during the holidays was never something I was super connected to.

From being able to drive down myself I’ve completely fallen in love with it. The space to breathe and be alone and connect to nature. It provides so much peace and mental clarity for me. I cannot wait to be back there some time soon!

Career highlight so far?

I think the biggest highlight is to have a team of people who believe in me and my music. There’s so many amazing opportunities that have eventuated in the past year, but to be building that trust and support from people that can get my music out there has been the most empowering highlight of my career so far. So much love and respect for the team of people building me up and putting faith in what I do.

What’s on your dream rider?

Dream rider would include: Peppermint tea and honey, Calbee Harvest Snaps, dates, whiskey and my best friends :) Also maybe a candle to calm me down cause I’m always so nervous before I perform.

Dream music collaboration?

There’s way too many incredible musicians and artists; that’s like asking what my favourite song is.

BUT if I had to choose it narrow down to these people: Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe x Halle, PJ Morton and JoJo

They’re all incredible in their own ways and I’m endlessly inspired by what they do.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years time I hope I’m happy, inspired, passionate, loved, loving. I wanna be touring the world and writing with the greats. Be proud of the journey and still have a fire for what I do! Who knows how it will unfold, as long as I’m authentically creating and living in the now, then I have faith the future will hold some amazing things.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Go-to karaoke song would have to be ‘Run To You’ by Whitney Houston.

And if I’m tipsy, probably ‘Breathin’ by Ariana Grande or ‘Crazy In Love’ by Beyoncé.

Check out SKŸE on Spotify: