Tanya George is a vocal looper, singer, songwriter and more, from St Kilda Melbourne and she has just recently released single, ‘Normality’.

Performing for 11 years, since she was 15 years old, she released her first EP, Sonder, in 2018. She has performed at multiple festivals including St Kilda Festival, Melbourne International Jazz Festival, Womadelaide, and Queenscliff Music Festival.

Tanya has a 4.5 vocal range, performs acapella, is fresh and electric with her music and is constantly astounding her audiences. To find out more about Tanya George and her evolutionary sound, check out the Q&A below.

How did your artist name come about?

It’s my real name! Because of my big curly hair everyone always recognised me so I just kept it TG. I really wish I had a stage name though!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Well funny enough, I live with my grandma! She describes it as “incredible, boppy- out of space sounds she makes with using only her voice” haha.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Normality’ is about questioning; what is normal? Sort of throwing in the towel to society’s expectations and what a normal life is especially in 2020. We aren’t actually living our normal day to day lives. What’s normal in my life may not be normal in someone else’s life so… What is normal?

‘My Hymn’ I dedicated to the followers I met busking and it refers to inviting them or letting them in to be a part of the music on the streets. The title is a play on words although it has a holy feel. In my interpretation, I’m praising creating music as my soul purpose and reason for living.

Check out ‘My Hymn’:

What do you love about your hometown?

The beach! I love being able to walk along the beach when I feel overwhelmed and just sit out and look at the water. I remember feeling a little claustrophobic in New York because I wasn’t near any water.

Career highlight so far?

Definitely playing festivals or selling out my headline shows. Queenscliff Music Festival was so much fun, I still have people messaging me saying they remember one of the gigs I did where it was packed, spilling out onto the street and everyone was silent.

Then I played at the Melbourne Museum at the International Jazz Festival which was amazing! The next day I was messaged by Don Was from Blue Note Records and his business partner, they kindly took me down into the Arts Centre and introduced me to Herbie Hancock in his sound check.

That was a beautiful mind blowing experience and they were all wonderful people.

Check out Tanya George in her music video for ‘Normality’:

Fave non-music hobby?

Currently it is Gardening! I just planted a new herb garden and flowers :) Next is bok choi and sunflower seeds.

What’s on your dream rider?

Bottles of Pino Nior & dark chocolate! Plus any yummy food – I’m always in, I’m a foodie!

Dream music collaboration?

I LOVE MARC REBILLET right now. He reminds me to have fun and not take music too seriously. Would love to collab and marry him.

Jacob Collier, Ariana Grande, Erykah Badu, Dave Grohl and everyone just has to say Beyonce! There are so many I’d love to collab with.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I would love a family band! Musical partner & musical children and we all tour around the world.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Mariah Carey – Hero for SHIZZ!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

To only listen to 3 trusting mentors and forget everyone else’s opinion. If you always listen to everyone when you take 1 step forward into the light, then you will take 10 steps back and be 9 steps back into the dark instead of the 1 step into the light.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I love and have an obsession with food, Pokemon, anime and most of all, I have a fluffy bunny rabbit called Hip Hop (nicknamed Hippy) who I’m obsessed with!

Check out Tanya George’s work by streaming on Spotify: