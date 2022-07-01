After going viral on TikTok, Stephen Sanchez is making sure everybody knows he is an artist that is here to stay.

Sanchez’s phenomenal track ‘Until I Found You’ was originally released in September last year and, thanks to the virality of TikTok, is reaching new peaks every day. The track is currently #49 on the global Spotify Charts and today reached a new peak of #98 in Australia.

The track blends blissful doo wop melodies with breezy guitar and delicate tambourine. With enough sweet summer soul to make Roy Orbison smile, the momentum builds towards a swooning refrain as he admits, “I used to say I would never fall in love until I found her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Sanchez ♡ (@stephensanchezofficial)

To mark the astounding success of the track, we caught up with Stephen Sanchez as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

How did your artist name come about?

My Mom.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

They are good for slow dancing in the kitchen or sobbing in the car.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I Want You, The Pool and Hold Her While You Can are all about a girl I dated named Lauren. She was my first heartache.

What do you love about your hometown?

I had a massive lake 10 minutes from my house. It was my favorite thing.

Career highlight so far?

I’ve enjoyed making music for the first time in a long time. Sometimes making music about people you loved can leave you bitter or sad. This time around feels so exciting.

Fave non-music hobby?

Vintage thrifting.

What’s on your dream rider?

I’d really love to go attend the Grammy’s & play Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Dream music collaboration?

Brandi Carlile.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully a little wiser and a little more loving. I sure hope I find a girl by then too.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Franki Vallie & The Four Seasons

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Be gentle to the kid in your heart.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m a perfectionist.

Check out ‘Until I Found You’