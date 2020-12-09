Now that Thomas Keating has released his latest single into the world, we sat down with the Sydney-based singer-songwriter for a chat.

Having caused a bit of a stir with the release of his well-received debut single ‘Begin Again’ in 2018, Sydney-based singer-songwriter Thomas Keating has been on the up and up ever since.

Now that he’s released his latest single ‘Cold Night‘, which copped a lot of positive reviews, we decided to have a chat with the enigmatic musician as part of our popular Get To Know series in an attempt to figure out who Thomas Keating is and why he likes Sydney so much.

How did your artist name come about?

Well, it’s just my name, literally [laughs]. I had been in a few bands and I had never used my own name even in solo projects that I had going years ago. Four years ago when I started recording music as a solo artist I decided it was time to use my own name and just be myself.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would probably describe it as being folk like and tell her that I am inspired by artists like – Neil Young and Bob Dylan etc. I think she would know who they are, I’d hope!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Okay, so I’ll start with my latest release ‘Cold Night’. I wrote this track a couple of years ago when I had first moved to Melbourne. I didn’t know many people when I first moved there and I was feeling pretty lonely and down on myself. I also moved there right in the middle of winter and I could not believe how cold it was compared to my hometown Sydney. Just after I wrote this song I went over to America for the first time in my life and did a small run of solo shows. ‘Cold Night’ was one of the songs I would play at the shows on the tour, so it brings back some really great memories every time I play it now.

‘Today I’m Staying Home’: This was one of those tracks that just kind of came out one day really unexpectedly. I had the shits with myself. Sometimes I procrastinate and I get down and I just feel immobilised with fear and indecision. The idea came that today I’m just going to stay home. I sent this song to Gordon Burke from Josh Orange who I was working with at the time and he loved it. A couple of weeks later we were in the studio and recording it. It all just came together really naturally which is always a great feeling.

‘That Old Eye In My Mind’: I wrote this song almost four years ago now. It was written at a time where I knew I needed to make some serious changes in my life and could not continue living the way that I was. The idea came when I thought about how I may look at my life when I am an old man. I had this feeling that if I continued the way that I was I would wake up when day old and alone living with a lot of regret. I am happy today to look back four years on and I know that I am truly in such a better place.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love Sydney! I feel that we have such an eclectic mix of people, culture and activity in our city. I love the music scene here especially in the Inner West. I love all the different restaurants and bars, and I also think it is such a beautiful city. I have lived here for almost 11 years now beside a stint in Melbourne and I feel like I am still discovering new areas and places.

Career highlight so far?

One of the biggest highlights for me would be going over to America and playing in Nashville, that was an absolute dream come true and such an amazing, life changing experience. Another big highlight for me would be all the music I have finished recording and released. I love being able to do what I do and whenever I get a new song it I feel like I have achieved something huge.

Fave non-music hobby?

I’d probably have to say that at the moment it is eating. This year I decided to switch to a plant-based diet and I have had an amazing time exploring all the different Vegan options there are to gout and dine at in Sydney. It is astonishing the amount of amazing plant based food there is.

What’s on your dream rider?

Ohhhh that is a difficult one, I quit drinking four years ago and so I always struggle with riders now [laughs]. I think I would have to say these days I would love fresh falafel and hummus, it’s my favourite food in the world.

Dream music collaboration?

My dream music collaboration I’d say would have to be with Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes). He has been my favourite singer songwriters since I was in high school and it would just be an absolute dream come true.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In ten years time I see myself still making records, I would love to be doing more international touring and I also would love to be doing more producing for other artists at that point in my life. I’m also studying a music degree at the moment and I would love the opportunity one day to lecture at a university or something like that.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

My go to karaoke song would have to be ‘Evil Woman’ by ELO. It is such a fun tune to sing and always a crowd pleaser.

What’s on the cards for the future?

I have an EP all finished and ready to go and I am planning to roll that out over the months ahead. I am also in the studio at the moment working on a new record that I am planning to get the first tracks out around mid next year.

Also I have a yearning to get out and play some more shows. Since COVID I really have not played live much at all! And I truly miss it so much.