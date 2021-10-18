Just a couple of months after announcing that he was leaving them, it seems like Simon Gallup is back in The Cure already.

Back in August, the band’s longtime bassist told the world that he was exiting the iconic band after spending the majority of four long decades in the lineup. When fans questioned Gallup’s decision at the time, he simply responded by saying that he “just got fed up of the betrayal.”

Now, as per NME, it looks like Gallup has quickly reversed that decision, seemingly confirming that he’s rejoined The Cure.

When Gallup’s new band Alice Blue Gown posted a picture of him on Facebook, one fan asked “Is Simon still a member of The Cure?” “Yes I am,” was Gallup’s short response, really getting to the point. And that’s all she wrote, folks. Gallup didn’t see fit to expand on his comment but we can assume that his word is fact.

SIMON GALLUP is…

BACK IN / STILL A MEMBER OF THE CURE!

It’s also telling that The Cure never released an official statement when Gallup announced his departure in August, which does make it seem disingenuous.

Whatever transpired that led him to cite some sort of “betrayal”, fans of The Cure can rest easy now knowing that the band’s excellent bassist should be doing his thing on any future releases.

Gallup is the longest-serving member of The Cure aside from Robert Smith. He joined the band in 1979, just after the release of their debut album Three Imaginary Boys, and stayed until 1982. After several notorious fights with Smith, he left the band to explore different projects.

He returned two years later after asking The Cure to accept him back, and he stayed ever since. Gallup was even the best man at Smith’s wedding in 1988.

