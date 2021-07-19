You may not have heard of rising singer-songwriter vaultboy, but we’re willing to bet you know his debut track.

That’s right, the tongue-in-cheek hit ‘everything sucks’ has gone seriously viral since its release less than two months ago.

Not only have nearly 300,000 TikTok users created videos that feature the song, but it also hit number #1 on the Spotify Global Viral charts thanks to its 13.7 million streams.

On top of that, the track’s official music video currently boasts over 6 million views, cementing its status as the relatable tune we were all searching for.

“It’s crazy to me how a song I wrote in my bedroom about looking on the bright side has connected to so many people all over the world. We’re all so similar in that way; we’re just looking for a reason to smile and be okay,” said vaultboy.

To celebrate vaultboy’s rise to success, we had a chat with him as part of our Get To Know series.

Check out ‘everything sucks’ by vaultboy:

How did your artist name come about?

I got it from a favourite video games series of mine called Fallout! In the game, Vault Boy is a little blonde-haired mascot for this company who made doomsday vaults for people to live in in the apocalypse! I had just started bleaching my hair and thought the name felt appropriate.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

So for her, I’d probably just say that I make cool pop songs where I sing about my feelings! She’s always listened to my music so she would just be like, “that sounds about right!”

Tell us about your track ‘everything sucks’; what’s it about?

It’s a song about looking on the bright side, even when everything sucks! The song started as a somewhat sarcastic take on a happy song, actually! But as the song progressed in the writing, it became a song about wanting to forget your troubles and find ways to be happy.

What do you love about your hometown?

My hometown is Jacksonville, Florida! If I’m honest, the thing I love the most about Jacksonville is being so close to all my best friends, but I also LOVE the food we have in my area. There’s a killer ramen spot called Karai Ramen, and two killer Thai places: Thai Orchid and Blue Orchid! I would absolutely eat at those spots every day if I could.

Career highlight so far?

When ‘everything sucks’ hit number 1 on the global viral charts! That day was so crazy for me, and my adrenaline was racing the entire day! And it stayed there for an entire WEEK! So insane!

Fave non-music hobby?

Video games! Recently, I’ve been playing a lot of Rocket League, but I love and have played a bunch of different types of games! My other favs are Fallout 4 and The Witcher 3!

What’s on your dream rider?

Steamed pork buns, salmon and yellowtail sushi, Strawberry Soju, and chocolate chip cookies.

Dream music collaboration?

It’s hard for me to name just one, but I’d love to do a collab with Zedd. I’ve been listening to his music for a long time and think we could make a dope song!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Still making music, but would definitely love to have, and be spending more time with, a family. Also, I’d love to be able to do more charity stuff as I get older!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Ocean Avenue’ by Yellowcard is often a go-to, but it’s kind of tied in my head with ‘Strangers Like Me’ by Phil Collins!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

The first thing that came to mind was songwriting advice: Don’t get too attached to every song you make, because no matter what you think, you’re going to write a lot more songs, and some of the best songs you’ll ever write haven’t been written yet.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I am currently very obsessed with anime. I just started getting into it over the last year, and I’ve finished watching six different shows already! My current favourite is Jujutsu Kaisen!

For more on this topic, check out the Indie and Pop Observers.

Check vaultboy performing an acoustic rendition of ‘everything sucks’: