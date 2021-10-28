Adele’s great. She is. Very few pop stars have a voice like hers or are consistently excellent when it comes to singles. Most of us would love to see her perform live. What isn’t fair, though, is having to mortgage your house to catch Adele live, which is what a lot of fans are realising is the case for her upcoming gigs.

Adele is taking part in the British Summer Time event in Hyde Park, London, next July, but social media has been filled with shocked fans bemoaning the price of tickets for the singer’s forthcoming shows.

The tickets are obviously tiered based upon where you’ll be in venue – which is the way it’s always been – but just a general admission ticket will set you back £90.45, or $165.66. ‘Someone Like You’ is a banger, but it shouldn’t cost almost a week’s rent to see it belted out live.

I love Adele but I am definitely not paying this price #Adele pic.twitter.com/4oPCVKYNHK — Elaine (@ElaineODowd) October 28, 2021

After that the prices rise and rise: Primary Entry tickets are £111.85 ($204.85), Gold tickets are £273.95 ($501.74), and something called the Diamond VIP Experience is £379.95 ($695.88).

You could go all the way to Bali for the cost of the Diamond VIP Experience. And what is even involved in that for such a hefty price? I’d be demanding to actually have dinner with Adele after the show for that amount.

And it’s done there, with access to the VIP Terrace available for £434.95 ($796.61), and the Ultimate Bar Diamond and Ultimate Terrace tickets come in at £579.95 ($1062.18).

Fans of course reacted with dismay at the serious prices to see their idol live. “I spent 5 days in Greece for less than the price of an Adele ticket,” one Twitter user said. “Babes, I love ya but I can’t afford £90 a ticket,” said another.