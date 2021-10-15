Adele is back, baby, and holy hell did she come back in a big way. The pop megastar debuted the music video for ‘Easy On Me’, her first single in a far-too-long five years.

You’ll play it once, you’ll play it twice, you’ll probably play it well into double digits by the end of the day. A piano ballad with a soaring chorus, belting vocals, and cheeky humour, it’s classic Adele.

At the time of writing, the song has racked up over 11 million YouTube views in just six hours; ‘Easy On Me’ also became the fastest solo female song in history to enter the top 10 of the U.S. Apple Music chart in just four hours.

It’s really increased the fervour surrounding her forthcoming third album 30, set to be released on November 19th.

Check out ‘Easy On Me’ by Adele:

Unsurprisingly social media has been obsessed with the new single all day, with everyone from Drake to Jimmy Fallon gushing over Adele.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single 😁,” Drizzy wrote atop a photo of the English singer. “@adele 💖💖💖 WOIIIIIIII” Fallon, meanwhile, discussed the emotions of finally hearing new music from Adele after such a long time.

Jimmy takes us through the emotions of hearing new @Adele music after 6 years. #EasyOnMe #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/decr5hmYnJ — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 15, 2021

The moment in the video where it explodes into colour from black and white was positively received by many, with one Twitter user saying, “THE TRANSITION FROM BLACK AND WHITE TO COLOR IS WHAT I’M LIVING FOR.”

Even MTV got in on the act, comically saying that they only know three emotions: “happiness, sadness, and ‘Easy On Me.”

Other famous faces were shown to be loving the song, with One Direction’s Niall Horan posting it on his Instagram Story.

Niall Horan listening Adele’s new single #EasyOnMe via instagram story pic.twitter.com/u9GV9r8Tbj — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) October 15, 2021

Check out some of the other best reactions to ‘Easy On Me’ below while you wait in anticipation for the arrival of 30.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Unfortunately, as Adele’s video was clearly filmed within the confines of Doncaster metropolitan borough, she will be issued with a fixed penalty notice for littering immediately. Despite repeated requests, we will not be going easy on her. @adele #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/43SvqcjkMM — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) October 15, 2021

.@Adele’s “Easy On Me” is already No. 1 on 21 iTunes right now including the United States and Australia. #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/3YfpWqP0yw — Adele Charts³⁰ (@chartsadele30) October 15, 2021