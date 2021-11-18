It was always a strong possibility but Golden Plains has been cancelled and won’t take place this March anymore.

Aunty Meredith confirmed the unfortunate cancellation in an email, saying “we tried incredibly hard to make it happen.”

While it would be easy to blame the COVID-19 pandemic for it not happening, it seems like there were various reasons. “In the end, there wasn’t any one single thing that knocked it out,” the email states.

“More a seriously sizeable series of things which proved – at this particular moment in time, for our particular circumstances – insurmountable for Golden Plains to take flight.”

The statement continued: “It hurts to think that I won’t be able to host you on the slight incline of The Sup’ this Autumn, to offer up all the goodness this sweet little parcel of land provides in so many ways to so many people.

But when I genuinely examine the facts, for our unique thing, at this unique time, there’s no other decision I can arrive at. The circumstances we are in do not match the circumstances required for this Golden Plains to happen. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s no one thing. Despite all the will in the world, we can’t make this Golden.”

The Aunty Meredith statement concluded by hopefully looking to the future. “I want to dearly thank everyone, from far and wide, that tried to help clear our path. The feeling is almost overwhelming and undeniably inspiring, and I’m immensely grateful. I also want to thank everybody who has sent messages throughout this long time apart.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The energy that came our way to turn Golden Plains on has tripled our resolve for a very special 30th Meredith next December, and a very golden GP XV after that.

For now, I’m looking forward to a little bit of rest and recovery, some time to lament, and to enjoy the things that Summer brings, as we again set controls for the heart of the Supernatural.”

While it would have been nice to see the return of Golden Plains as Australia’s music industry attempts to get back to some form of normality, if the timing isn’t right, there’s nothing that can be done. Onwards and upwards, Golden Plains!

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Check out Neil Finn Live at Golden Plains 2017: