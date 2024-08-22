The Good Things 2024 lineup is here.

Australia’s largest travelling festival is returning this year, making its way up the East Coast once again.

The festival will head to Melbourne on Friday, December 6th, Sydney on Saturday, December 7th, and Brisbane on Sunday, December 8th.

“This year’s edition is guaranteed to be one for the ages – and we want YOU to join us and make it our best one yet,” organisers shared in a press statement.

“We’re thrilled to reveal our Good Things Festival dates for 2024. Be sure to save the date and get ready for some extremely good things ahead.”

Good Things enjoyed a strong run in 2023, heading to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane over the first weekend in December.

Announced today, big names such as Korn, Sum 41, Violent Femmes, Jet, and Kerry King are heading to Good Things 2024. Billy Corgan, Northlane, Destroy Boys, and Highly Suspect also feature on the bill.

Check out the full lineup below.

Fall Out Boy were the headliners at last year’s edition, joined on the bill by fellow noughties favourites Limp Bizkit, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, and the one and only Devo on their Farewell Tour celebrating 50 years.

I Prevail, Enter Shikari, Spiderbait, Slowly Slowly, and Buller For My Valentine also featured on the 2023 bill, as did some of Australia’s finest rock and metal talent.

The festival also showcased 31 of the hottest acts from home and abroad as well, giving one up-and-coming act per festival the opportunity to appear on the stage via the annual band competition.

You can watch a recap of last year’s festival in the official 2023 Aftermovie below.

The announcement of the festival’s return in 2024 comes during a turbulent time for the Australian music festival scene, with even Splendour of the Grass being cancelled this year.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 29th here.

Good Things 2024 Dates

Friday, December 6th

Melbourne

Saturday, December 7th

Sydney

Sunday, December 8th

Brisbane

Lineup

Korn

Sum 41

Violent Femmes

Electric Callboy | Billy Corgan | Mastodon | Kerry King

The Gaslight Anthem | Jet | The Living End | L7 | Northlane

Bowling For Soup | Alpha Wolf | Sleeping With Sirens | The Butterfly Effect | 311

In Alphabetical Order:

AViVA | Destroy Boys | Dragon | Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls

From Ashes To New | Grandson | Highly Suspect | Imminence

Killing Heidi (Performing ‘Reflector’ In Full) | Loathe | Reliqa | Taylor Acorn

Plus the return of Stage 666!