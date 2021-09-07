Good Times Festival has announced it will not be going ahead in 2021.

The festival was set to descend on the town of Towumcal over September 24th and 25th for a sprawling, celebration of music, art, and food. Unfortunately, due to you-know-who the festival has been forced to pull the plug.

“We are devastated to say that Good Times will not be going ahead in 2021. We will however, be back in 2022,” Good Times organizers shared in a statement.

“When we launched this community event the pathway was looking clear. Case levels were low, the world’s eyes were on Australia as a hopeful example of normal life. Unfortunately, the pandemic had plans of its own.

“The team has been working away behind the scenes pre-empting the changing landscape. Artists had been booked, suppliers engaged, experts consulted & reconsulted, backup plans made, remade and adapted,” the statement continued. “However, with current numbers and government policy on vaccination Good Times just is not feasible this year.”

The festival was set to see performances from the likes of The Teskey Brothers’ Sam Teskey, Yorta Yorta soul singer Benny Walker, Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, Emma Donovan, Surprise Chef, and Noongar instrumentalist BUMPY.

“We are still committed to delivering a new live music event that raises funds for the Tocumwal community, as they will need our support more than ever when things open up,” organizers added.

The festival will automatically be refunding all ticket holders in full over the next two weeks, with plans for Good Times 2022 to drop imminently.

“Thank you for your patience, understanding, and the support you’ve shown to Good Times, this isn’t goodbye, just see you next year,” they wrote. “In the meantime keep spirits high and support your local communities in whichever way you can.”