Stephen Sondheim, the composer and lyricist behind Broadway musicals such as West Side Story, Sweeney Todd and Into the Woods, has died aged 91.

Sondheim’s lawyer and friend Richard Pappas announced his death on Friday 26th November via the New York Times.

Sondheim’s death was sudden, Pappas noted.

He had spent the day before celebrating Thanksgiving with friends at his Roxbury, Connecticut home.

He had even given his final interview to the Times just last weekend, reflecting on his career and calling himself “lucky.”

Following news of the death, Hollywood took to social media to celebrate the life and achievements of the award-winning composer.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who played Tony in West Side Story back in 1990, shared a fond tribute.

“Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those,” he wrote.

“As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.”

Anna Kendrick wrote: “I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss.”

The 1970s and ’80s brought Sondheim’s biggest successes, when he wrote the music and lyrics for Company (which is still enjoying a revival on Broadway), Follies, Sweeney Todd and Into the Woods, among others.

One of his most recognised works includes ‘Send in the Clowns’ from A Little Night Music, which fans have been sharing across social media today.

Many Sondheim musicals have been adapted for the silver screen, including Gypsy, West Side Story (the Steven Spielberg version will be released later this year), Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd.

Madonna’s rendition of ‘Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)’ in the Dick Tracey movie won Sondheim his only Academy Award.

He also received nine Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement award), eight Grammy Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Sunday in the Park with George (shared with James Lapine), a Lifetime Achievement award in the 1993 Kennedy Center Honors, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom.