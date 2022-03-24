Great Southern Nights, one of NSW’s finest music festivals, is back to amp up the state’s live music scene.

The three-week program kicked off last Friday, March 18th, and runs until Sunday, April 10th, at venues across NSW, with almost half of them in regional areas.

“Great Southern Nights will have artists, crew and music venues back to doing what they love and do best – putting on shows and getting people out to experience the joy of live music again,” ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd shared. “Great Southern Nights was such a huge success in 2020 and is exactly what our industry needs right now, so we’re excited to see Australia’s best talent wanting to be involved in 2022.”

Over 30 new artists are part of this year’s lineup, showcasing emerging and established artists across NSW, but we’ve picked out just 5 of the best artists who are set to perform in the next two weeks (the full Great Southern Nights lineup and ticketing information can be found here).

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Ruby Fields (supported by Adam Newling)

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

PCYC Northern Breaches, Dee Why

Friday, April 8th 7:30pm

The Eltham Hotel, Eltham

Saturday, April 9th 8pm

Last year, Ruby Fields saw off both Drake and Lil Nas X to top the ARIA Album Chart with her first album, Been Doin’ It For A Bit. Just last month, she released Live from Repentance Creek Hall, a live EP featuring live recordings of tracks from her debut album. A rising singer-songwriter not to be missed.

Peking Duk & Friends

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Thursday, March 31st 8pm

The energetic dancefloor duo are bringing along some mates for a big party next week. Emerging singer-songwriters Nyxen and Clyps will provide strong support in Byron Bay, with Peking Duk set to celebrate the success of their new single, ‘Honest’, a powerhouse collaboration with Slayyter.

Middle Kids (supported by Melaleuca)

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Friday, March 25th 9pm

After successfully taking on North America (even winning praise from the likes of The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel), Middle Kids are bringing their indie rock anthems to Byron Bay. Expect lots of highlights from Today We’re the Greatest, their 2021 album that reached number five on the ARIA Album Chart and earned an ARIA nomination for Best Rock Album.

Mallrat (supported by Biblemami)

Garden Hotel, Dubbo

Saturday, April 9th 6:30pm

Mallrat just impressed everyone in a backstage interview at This That Festival by reciting Pi to an incredible 62 places without missing a beat, but she’ll still have plenty of party tricks left for Great Southern Nights. The indie pop star – real name Grace Kathleen Elizabeth Shaw – is currently preparing for the release of her debut album, Butterfly Blue, in May.

Ball Park Music (supported by Yorke)

Charles Sturt University, Bathurst

Friday, March 25th 8pm

The Brisbane favourites recently announced their seventh studio album, Weirder & Weirder, will arrive in June. “For more than a year we danced and dodged, fought and flirted with this music,” the indie pop band explained about the record. Expect them to treat fans to tastes of Weirder & Weirder, as well as plenty of older hits.