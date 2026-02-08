Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong delivered a pointed political message during the band’s pre-Super Bowl concert in San Francisco.

Per Rolling Stone, while performing at Pier 29, Armstrong directly addressed ICE agents.

“Quit your shitty ass job. Quit that shitty job you have,” Armstrong said.

“Because when this is over, and it will be over at some point of time, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump — they’re gonna drop you like a bad fucking habit. Come on to this side of the line.”

Armstrong also made an ad-libbed reference to “Epstein Island” during the performance.

Green Day previously criticised ICE during a January performance in California, where Armstrong prefaced their anti-war anthem “Holiday” by telling the crowd the song stood as “anti-fascism” and “anti-war”, expressing solidarity with protesters in Minnesota following the shooting of Renee Good.

Most famously, the band has consistently changed the “American Idiot” lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda”, including on their 2025 Australian tour.

The Bay Area punk rock veterans’ selection for the Super Bowl pregame entertainment, alongside Bad Bunny’s halftime show performance, has already generated significant political controversy. President Donald Trump, who announced he won’t attend the sporting event, expressed his displeasure with the artistic choices in characteristically blunt terms.

“I’m anti-them,” Trump stated regarding the selected artists. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”