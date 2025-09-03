At a concert in Santiago, Chile, Green Day revived a catalogue classic “Haushinka” for the first time in 28 years.

During their performance at Parque Estadio Nacional, the group snuck the track into their set list, marking the first time they played it since an Idaho show in 1997, according to Rolling Stone.

“I think that’s the first time we do it since 1993, maybe,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said onstage. (He was off by four years, since Nimrod didn’t come out until 1997.) “And we do it because Santiago is special to us.”

The song is off their 1997 album Nimrod, which they revisited in 2022 as a celebration of its 25th anniversary, dropping demos from various recording sessions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Day (@greenday)

Two other songs from the album usually appear in Green Day’s sets these days — the cult classic “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and “Hitchin’ a Ride”, to which they add a riff off Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man”.

The Santiago show marks the band approaching the end of their two-year ‘The Saviors Tour’, which is currently taking the band to different parts of South America.

The group is set to play Buenos Aires on September 3rd, before shows in São Paulo on September 7th, Curitiba, Brazil on September 12th, and Paraguay on September 15th.

Green Day released a deluxe edition of the 2024 album Saviors earlier this year via Reprise Records.

Originally released in January 2024, Saviors saw the punk-rock icons reunite with Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, the man behind Dookie and American Idiot.

The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, their ninth Top 5 appearance on the chart, and racked up three 2025 Grammy nominations – Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance (“The American Dream Is Killing Me”), and Best Rock Song (“Dilemma”).

The deluxe edition came shortly after their Australian leg of the tour, where Tropical Cyclone Alfred forced the cancellation of their final show on the Gold Coast.

It wasn’t just a normal Green Day tour down under, with the pop-punk legends performing two of their most beloved albums, Dookie (1994) and American Idiot (2004), in their entirety, with Dookie celebrating its 30th anniversary and American Idiot celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.