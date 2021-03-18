Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Green Day fans are in luck as the band are releasing a 25th-anniversary edition of their classic album Insomniac.

The remastered album was first announced back in October to coincide with the original’s October 1995 debut, but COVID-19-related production delays prevented its release.

After much anticipation, the reissue will be officially available both on vinyl and digitally from Friday, March 19th.

The new edition will feature a remastered LP of the original album, which included singles like ‘Stuck With Me’ and ‘Walking Contraction’. On top of that, it will also include an extra disc of live tracks from the band’s 1996 gig at Sportovni Hala in Prague.

On the anniversary of the album’s release on Saturday, October 10th 2020, the band took to YouTube to share footage from the Prague show.

“It’s the Insomniac 25th anniversary!!” Green Day wrote in the video’s description.

“So we wanted to do something special, so here is the biggest glimpse ever into the ‘Insomniac’ era tours from 1995 – 96,” they continued.

“Never before seen footage from Europe ​’95 tour and live concert in Prague shot on 16mm film in Europe 1996 with the fateful last shows on tour before returning home to go back into the studio for Nimrod album sessions. Enjoy! Time to celebrate Insomniac 25th and bust out the champagne and caviar.”

Last year, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong revealed that while the band “would never make a ‘part two’ of any past album,” Insomniac would be his choice if they did.

Meanwhile, in 2019 Armstrong opened up to Billie Eilish about the album being released during an overwhelming period for the band.

“I was sort of lost at sea… there’s extreme highs, and you’re playing to a new audience really excited to hear you,” he said.

“But I think what was really important to me was being real. I think I worried about that too much, the part where you’re thinking, ‘I need to stay rooted at all costs.’ Sometimes I would get very hardheaded about that. And the record after that, Insomniac, was a really dark record. I was pretty numb to everything.”

Check out ‘Stuck With Me’ from Insomniac by Green Day: