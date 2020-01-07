Earlier this month, in news that surprised literally no one, Meat Loaf revealed himself to be a climate change denier. The 72-year-old mutton rocker also felt the need to take aim at 17-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Meat Loaf proclaimed that Thunberg is being used as a vehicle by others to push their agenda. “I feel for that Greta,” he said. “She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Thunberg has since responded to Meat Loaf’s claims of brainwashing, in her signature stoic, scientific way. The activist took to Twitter to shatter the meathead musicians musings with cold hard facts.

“It’s not about Meatloaf. It’s not about me. It’s not about what some people call me. It’s not about left or right,” she wrote. “It’s all about scientific facts. And that we’re not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach.”

This accompanied a visualisation from UK climate science website Carbon Brief, that referenced a UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report that asserts the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature goal will “slip out of reach” if the world fails to begin decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s a real privilege witnessing Greta Thunberg tear down old head critics one perfectly worded tweet at a time. Thankfully, not all musicians are this blissfully ignorant to our catastrophic climate crisis. Punk poet laureate Patti Smith penned Thunberg a poem for her seventeenth birthday, praising her for her environmental activism.