This is not a drill, Grinspoon fans: the legendary Aussie rockers are back with a new album.

Grinspoon took to social media on Sunday to announce whatever, whatever, their first album in 12 years. You can listen to the album’s lead single, “Unknown Pretenders”, also released today, below.

“‘Unknown Pretenders’ was written in the dawning of the pandemic in a small studio in Adelaide, February 2022, with a number of other tunes as well,” Phil Jamieson explains. “It’s a magical riffy song about the end of the world and who will actually survive.”

For the full album, Grinspoon worked with Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy, Teen jesus and the Jean Teasers) to bring it to life as producer.

“Oscar is an incredibly talented creative, engineer, and producer,” Jamieson says. “We hadn’t worked with an Australian producer for a very long time, and it was a refreshing change. Recording with Oscar became very collaborative, he’s humble and understands the different dynamics within the band.”

Also announced today, Grinspoon are hitting the road on an extensive album tour, which kicks off in September (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 27th at 9am local time, while the fan pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 23rd at 10am local time.

On the tour, Jamieson says, “This thing ain’t for the faint hearted, we’re really trying to get to as many places as possible. It kind of harks back to the olden days of touring: 4 guys in a van with some guitars. With the release of new music, we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see Grinners, and we’re going back o some venues we haven’t played in 20 years!”

It’s not one to be missed, with Tone Deaf praising the band’s Forum show last December.

“They are like an old friend, always there when you most need it, with the ability to give you a sweaty, fun and enjoyable night of Aussie hard rock with nostalgic hits. Let’s hope it’s a service they can still provide for many years to come,” we wrote.

Grinspoon’s “Unknown Pretenders” is out now. Whatever, whatever is out August 9th.

Grinspoon 2024 Australian Tour

TUE 17 SEP | BALLINA RSL, NORTHERN RIVERS | NSW | 18+ GA / AA | 7-10 pm

WED 18 SEP |SOPO- SOUTHPORT RSL, GOLD COAST NRTH | QLD | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

FRI 20 SEP | THE TIVOLI THEATRE, BRISBANE | QLD | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SAT 21 SEP | THE POWERHOUSE, TOOWOOMBA | QLD | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SUN 22 SEP | MIAMI MARKETTA LANEWAY, GOLD COAST | QLD | 18+ GA Floor O12+Guardian | 4-8pm

TUE 24 SEP | THE DAG PUB, D’AGUILAR | QLD | 18+ GA / AA+ Guardian | 7-10 pm

WED 25 SEP | BROTHERS SPORTS CLUB, BUNDABERG | QLD | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

FRI 27 SEP | HARVEY RD TAVERN, GLADSTONE | QLD | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SAT 28 SEP | GREAT WESTERN HOTEL, ROCKHAMPTON | QLD | 18+ GA /AA | 7:30-10:30 pm

TUE 1 OCT | SEABREEZE HOTEL, MACKAY |QLD | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

WED 2 OCT | MAGNUMS HOTEL, AIRLIE BEACH | QLD | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

FRI 4 OCT | QUEENS BEACH HOTEL, BOWEN | QLD | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SAT 5 OCT | DALRYMPLE HOTEL, TOWNSVILLE | QLD | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

MON 7 OCT | HINCHINBROOK SHIRE HALL, INGHAM |QLD | 18+ GA | 5:30-9 pm

FRI 11 OCT |BURDEKIN MEMORIAL HALL, AYR | QLD | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SAT 12 OCT |BROTHERS SPORTS CLUB, CAIRNS | QLD | 18+ GA / AA | 7:30-10:30 pm

WED 16 OCT | THE STATION, BIRTINYA, SUNSHINE COAST | QLD | 18+ GA/AA/VIP | 6:30-9:30 pm

FRI 18 OCT | RACEHORSE HOTEL, IPSWICH | QLD | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SAT 19 OCT | THE PRINCESS THEATRE, WOOLLONGABBA | QLD | 18+ GA Floor/ AA seated balcony | 7:30-10:30pm

SUN 20 OCT | DISTILLERY RD, BEENLEIGH | QLD | 18+ GA Floor / 12+ AA | 4:30-8pm

TUE 22 OCT | METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY | NSW | 18+ GA Floor, AA RES Balcony | 7-10 pm

FRI 25 OCT | SAWTELL RSL, COFFS HARBOUR | NSW | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SAT 26 OCT | WEST TAMWORTH LGS, TAMWORTH | NSW | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SUN 27 OCT | FINNIAN’S TAVERN, PORT MACQUARIE | NSW | 18+ GA 5-8:30pm

TUE 29 OCT | UNI – BAR ON THE HILL, NEWCASTLE | NSW | 18+ GA /AA | 7-10 pm

WED 30 OCT | DRIFTERS WHARF, GOSFORD| NSW | 18+ GA| 7-10 pm

FRI 1 NOV | SYDNEY COLISEUM, ROOTY HILL| NSW | 18+ GA & RES / AA balcony|7:30-10:30 pm

SAT 2 NOV |THE CUBE, CAMPBELLTOWN | NSW | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SUN 3 NOV | WAVES TOWRADGI BCH HTL, WOLLONGONG |NSW | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

TUE 05 NOV | 170 RUSSELL ST, MELBOURNE | VIC | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

FRI 8 NOV | BRIDGEWAY HOTEL, POORAKA, ADELAIDE | SA | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SAT 9 NOV | THE GOV , ADELAIDE | SA | 18+ GA / AA+ guardian | 7:30-10:30 pm

SUN 10 NOV | NORTHERN SOUND SYSTEM EVENT CENTRE, ELIZABETH | SA| LIC/AA |5-8pm

TUE 12 NOV | COMMERCIAL HOTEL, SOUTH MORANG |VIC | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

WED 13 NOV | VILLAGE GREEN, MULGRAVE | VIC | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

FRI 15 NOV | PIER BANDROOM, FRANKSTON | VIC | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

SAT 16 NOV | ALL SEASONS, BENDIGO | VIC | 18+ GA | 7:30-10.30 pm

SUN 17 NOV | BARWON HEADS HOTEL, SURF COAST |VIC | 18+ GA / AA TBC | 6:30-9:30 pm

THU 21 NOV | DISCOVERY, DARWIN | NT | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

FRI 22 NOV | NOONAMAH TAVERN BEER GARDEN AMPHITHEATRE | NT | 18+ GA | 7:30-10:30 pm

TUE 26 NOV | ASTOR THEATRE, PERTH | WA | 18+ GA Floor, AA Balcony | 7-10 pm

FRI 29 NOV | MUNDARING WEIR HTL AMPHITHEATRE, MUNDARING | WA | 18+ GA | 6:30-10:30 pm

TUE 05 NOV |COUNTRY CLUB TASMANIA, LAUNCESTON | TAS | 18+ GA & RES/ AA Balcony | 7-10 pm

WED 4 DEC | FRANKIE J’s, DEVONPORT | TAS | 18+ GA | 7-10 pm

FRI 06 DEC | ODEON THEATRE, HOBART | TAS | 18+ GA Floor, RES Balcony AA | 7:30-10.30pm