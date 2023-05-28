Grinspoon have announced a national tour in celebration of iconic albums.

The Easy Detention tour will celebrate the Aussie rockers’ 1999 album Easy and 2002 album New Detention this October and November (see full dates below).

Just before the tour takes place, the first-ever vinyl pressings of both records will be released on Friday, September 8th (pre-order here).

Grinspoon will be supported by Private Function and Cupid & the Stupids on their national tour, which will visit Gold Coast, Hobart, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Newcastle and Perth.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2nd at 9am local time. Fans can access the pre-sale by joining the band’s newsletter, with the pre-sale commencing on Thursday, June 1st at 10am local time.

And for the first time ever, Grinspoon will be offering fans a VIP soundcheck meet & greet package, while one extra lucky fan at each show will be invited to join forces with the band during soundcheck to perform a classic Grinspoon song.

“We’re delighted to be hitting the road again later this year, I’m so enjoying putting together the set list for these shows,” lead singer Phil Jamieson says. “We’ll be throwing in some songs we’ve never played live, believe it or not.”

Grinspoon 2023 National Tour

With special guests Private Function and Cupid & the Stupids

Presented by Triple M, Metropolis Touring, Wonderlick & New World Artists

SUN 29 OCT

MIAMI MARKETTA LANEWAY, GOLD COAST | YUGAMBEH QLD | 18+

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au

FRI 03 NOV

HOBART CITY HALL, HOBART | NIPALUNA TAS | 18+

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au

MON 06 NOV (Cup Eve)

FORUM, MELBOURNE | NAARM VIC | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au

FRI 10 NOV

FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE | MEANJIN QLD | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketmaster.com.au

SAT 11 NOV

HINDLEY STREET MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE | KAURNA SA | 18+

Tickets available from www.moshtix.com.au

FRI 17 NOV

ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY | GADIGAL NSW | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au

SAT 18 NOV

NEX, NEWCASTLE | MULUBINBA NSW | 18+

Tickets available from www.oztix.com.au

FRI 24 NOV

ASTOR THEATRE, PERTH | BOORLOO WA | 18+

Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au