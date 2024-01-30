The Groovin the Moo 2024 lineup is here.

The beloved travelling festival will head to Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Newcastle, Sunshine Coast, and Bunbury in April and May (see full dates below).

The lineup, announced today, features something to suit every music taste.

From abroad, indie icons The Kooks, US rapper Armani White, and rising US singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez will perform at Groovin the Moo. Wu-Tang Clan legend GZA will also make the journey to Australia alongside The Phunky Nomads.

The Grogans, The Jungle Giants, Jet, San Cisco, The Rions, DMA’S, and Mallrat will all represent Australia on the bill, while Carla From Bankstown and Mowgli May are on hosting duties.

You can check out the full lineup and tour dates below. Community programs and triple j Unearthed and Fresh produce artists are still to be announced.

Tickets to Groovin the Moo go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, February 6th at staggered times: 12pm in Newcastle and Sunshine Coast, 2pm in Bendigo, 3pm in Wayville, 4pm in Bunbury, and 5pm in Canberra. Tickets are available via Moshtix or the festival’s official website.

Groovin the Moo 2024 Tour Dates

Wayville, SA

Thursday 25 April

Adelaide Showground

Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA

Canberra, ACT

Friday 26 April

Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC)

Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT

Bendigo, VIC

Saturday 27 April

Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds

Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC

Newcastle, NSW

Saturday 4 May

Foreshore Park

Awabakal Land, Newcastle, NSW

Sunshine Coast, QLD

Sunday 5 May (Long Weekend)

Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct

Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD

Bunbury, WA

Saturday 11 May

Hay Park

Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA

Groovin the Moo 2024 Lineup

ALISON WONDERLAND

ARMANI WHITE (USA)

THE BEACHES (CAN)

CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ (USA)

DMA’S

THE GROGANS

GZA (WU-TANG) & THE PHUNKY NOMADS (USA)

HOT DUB TIME MACHINE

JACOTÉNE

JESSIE REYEZ (CAN)

JET

THE JUNGLE GIANTS

KENYA GRACE (UK)

KING STINGRAY

THE KOOKS (UK)

MALLRAT

MEDUZA (ITA)

MELANIE C DJ Set (UK)

MURA MASA DJ set (UK)

NERVE & FRIENDS (ECB & CLOE TERARE)

THE RIONS

SAN CISCO

STEPHEN SANCHEZ (USA)

With hosts:

CARLA FROM BANKSTOWN

MOWGLI MAY

Plus:

triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce artists

and Community programs to be announced