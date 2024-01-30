The Groovin the Moo 2024 lineup is here.
The beloved travelling festival will head to Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Newcastle, Sunshine Coast, and Bunbury in April and May (see full dates below).
The lineup, announced today, features something to suit every music taste.
From abroad, indie icons The Kooks, US rapper Armani White, and rising US singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez will perform at Groovin the Moo. Wu-Tang Clan legend GZA will also make the journey to Australia alongside The Phunky Nomads.
The Grogans, The Jungle Giants, Jet, San Cisco, The Rions, DMA’S, and Mallrat will all represent Australia on the bill, while Carla From Bankstown and Mowgli May are on hosting duties.
You can check out the full lineup and tour dates below. Community programs and triple j Unearthed and Fresh produce artists are still to be announced.
Tickets to Groovin the Moo go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, February 6th at staggered times: 12pm in Newcastle and Sunshine Coast, 2pm in Bendigo, 3pm in Wayville, 4pm in Bunbury, and 5pm in Canberra. Tickets are available via Moshtix or the festival’s official website.
Groovin the Moo 2024 Tour Dates
Wayville, SA
Thursday 25 April
Adelaide Showground
Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA
Canberra, ACT
Friday 26 April
Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC)
Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT
Bendigo, VIC
Saturday 27 April
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds
Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC
Newcastle, NSW
Saturday 4 May
Foreshore Park
Awabakal Land, Newcastle, NSW
Sunshine Coast, QLD
Sunday 5 May (Long Weekend)
Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct
Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD
Bunbury, WA
Saturday 11 May
Hay Park
Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA
Groovin the Moo 2024 Lineup
ALISON WONDERLAND
ARMANI WHITE (USA)
THE BEACHES (CAN)
CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ (USA)
DMA’S
THE GROGANS
GZA (WU-TANG) & THE PHUNKY NOMADS (USA)
HOT DUB TIME MACHINE
JACOTÉNE
JESSIE REYEZ (CAN)
JET
THE JUNGLE GIANTS
KENYA GRACE (UK)
KING STINGRAY
THE KOOKS (UK)
MALLRAT
MEDUZA (ITA)
MELANIE C DJ Set (UK)
MURA MASA DJ set (UK)
NERVE & FRIENDS (ECB & CLOE TERARE)
THE RIONS
SAN CISCO
STEPHEN SANCHEZ (USA)
With hosts:
CARLA FROM BANKSTOWN
MOWGLI MAY
Plus:
triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce artists
and Community programs to be announced